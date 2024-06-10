A SUPERB 125 from Tim Jones looked to have put Glangrwyney 1st XI in the driving seat as they piled up 250-6 off their 40 overs away to Dinas Powys 2nds on Saturday.
Michael Devoy with 32, Nick Jones with 25 and John Hooper with 27 also contributed useful runs to what looked an impressive total.
But the hosts' openers met the Glan attack full on, Gordon Hannah scoring 82 and Ryan Herbert 94, backed up by third man Simon Le Good with 50, to take them within sight of victory.
And they reached the winning line scoring 251-3 with 2.2 overs to spare.
Sadly Glan's 2nds conceded their game at home to Sudbrook 3rds.
But while Llanarth 1sts played, they were blitzed by Blaina who scored a huge 346-6 off 45 overs before bowling out their visitors for 138, only Paul Gittins with 39 and Tom Heath 27 making any real impression with the bat.
Llanarth 2nds also fell by 125 runs at home to Chepstow 3rds, after 82 runs from visiting opener Alun Jones, 38 from Lloyd Bartlett, 34 from Paresh Mhamunkar, 32 from Raahi Kumar and 23 from Brent Harkins helped set a target of 259-7 off 40 overs.
The hosts' Dave Myett with 39, Anthony Norris with 37 and Mark Batt with 24 made runs, but seven of the batsmen only scored six between them, with three ducks, and they were all out for 134 in the 32nd over.
Glangrwyney 1sts host Dafen Welfare 2nds on Saturday (June 15), while the 2nds are scheduled to play Lisvane 5ths away.
Llanarth 1sts host Abercynon 1sts while their 2nds travel to face Blackwood Town 3rds.