A SUPERB 92 not out from Hugo Caldicott helped Usk 1st XI to an eight-wicket away win over South Wales Premier One leaders Pontarddulais.
Victory on Saturday leaves Usk fourth just 12 points behind new table-toppers St Fagans, with Pont slipping to second.
The Swansea hosts scored 194-9 off 50 overs, with two wickets apiece for Tamoor Zafar, Ollie Rayner and Matthew Williams, and one each for Tom Norton and Ben Jones.
Will Smale (11) and Elliott Doyle put on 44 for the first wicket when the former holed out, before Caldicott joined the latter to take the score to a round 100, when his skipper was bowled just one short of his half century (100-2).
But Caldicott and new man Rayner then reeled in the target, the third man firing 13 fours in his 123-ball knock, and his partner 39 not out, as Usk reached 199-2 with five overs to spare.
The 2nds won by 55 runs at home to Cardiff CC 3rds, Matt Hancock firing an unbeaten 73, backed by Ryan Jones with 37, Joe Peacock 34 not out and Sidharth Ramesh 33 in a 40-over 222-4.
Four wickets for Ryan Price and two apiece for Paul Murphy and Jamie Jones then helped dismiss the city side for 167 in the 39th over.
The 3rds made it a hat-trick of Saturday wins with a 10-wicket walloping of Ferndale's Christchurch CC.
The hosts’ batsmen were blitzed for 78 in 27.2 overs, Ross Price taking three wickets and Julian Smith and Megan Welford two each, while Damian Harvey and Ryan Hancock both snapped up three catches.
And Julian Sanders with 36 not out and Cordell with 42 not out then eased to 82-0 in 24.2 overs.
But there was Sunday disappointment when the 1sts lost their Senior Welsh Cup Zonal final by six wickets at Newport CC.
The visitors were all out for 157 in 38 overs, Saturday hero Caldicott bowled for a duck before Doyle struck 46, Rayner 30 and Oliver Robson 29.
Usk then reduced their city hosts to 72-4, but an 89-run unbeaten partnership between Imran Hassan (70) and Nathan Berry (23) took them to 161-4 with over six overs to spare.
Glangrwyney 1st XI fell to a 121-run loss away to Lisvane 3rds at the weekend in SEW 8 after being set a target of 208-7 off 40 overs by the Cardiff side.
Lisvane were largely thankful for an unbeaten 86 from opener Aryan Misra, as William Luckhurst took two wickets for the visitors, and James Luckhurst, Ben Sercombe, Mark Waldeck and Iestyn Devoy one apiece.
But apart from skipper opener Geoff Holmes with 24, Glan just never got going in reply with no other batsman making double figures as they collapsed to 87 all out in 23 overs.
The result leaves Glan equal bottom with Ebbw Vale 2nds.
The 2nds also struggled at home to Malpas 3rds, no batsmen reaching double figures as they were all out for 53 in the 30th over.
And it took the Newport side just 6.4 overs to reach 54-0 on a tough day for the hosts, who stay second to bottom of SEW 13E.