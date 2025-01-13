ABERGAVENNY Cricket Club are delighted to announce the return of Morgan Bevans to play for them in their debut South Wales Premier One League season, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
Morgan became the youngest Abergavenny player to score a century in senior cricket aged just 13 years and 349 days, and progressed to the 1st XI and scored his maiden 1st XI century in 2019.
That same year he played for Wales Minor Counties having already played for Wales at U14, U15 and U17 levels.
He progressed through to Glamorgan 2nd XI whilst attending and also playing for Shrewsbury School.
Morgan then joined Newport CC and captained them for a season while attending Cardiff Metropolitan University, and made a century against Glamorgan in April 2022 for Cardiff University Centre of Cricketing Excellence.
He also played Grade Cricket in Australia for Adelaide's Prospect CC.
And now aged 22, he returns to where it all started for him and the club couldn’t be more delighted to welcome him home.
His confirmed return follows the addition of Gold Coast fast bowler Josh Spies to the attack for the upcoming season.
And Morgan will be a big player for the newly promoted team, with his experience critical in the top flight, which begins with a derby clash away to Usk – third last season – on May 3.
The club are already hosting Sunday sessions at Avenue Road from 11am to 12 noon weather permitting, and juniors and seniors are welcome to attend.
Meanwhile, Abergavenny’s Maria Sheehan has been selected by Glamorgan Cricket for the emerging players programme, while the growing Women's squad are already planning their first ever tour in 2025.
Match day, match ball and player sponsorships for 2025 fixtures are also now available.