ABERGAVENNY Cricket Club's promoted 1st XI will commence their season in South Wales Premier League One with a derby clash at local rivals Usk CC on May 3, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
The team will be bolstered by the recruitment from Queensland, Australia, of Josh Spies, a 20-year-old fast bowler who will lead the attack.
Josh has played for the Gold Coast men's U19s and the Gold Coast Dolphins, and was picked out in 2021 as a young player to watch by Coomera coach Tony Austin
He played a key role in the Grand Final win by Cold Coast Dolphins U19s, beating Sunshine Coast in the semi and Valleys in the final
During the current season Down Under, he has taken 34 wickets at 17.24 with a best of 6-34.
Aber then host Newport on May 10, followed by Bridgend away on May 17, Swansea at home on May 24, Pontarddulais away on May 31, St Fagans at home on June 7, Cardiff away on June 14, Ammanford away on June 21 and Ynystawe at home on June 28, before the reverse fixtures start at home to Usk on July 5.
Match day, match ball and player sponsorships are now available, and anyone wanting to support the club can contact them by direct messaging their Facebook page.
Meanwhile, England star Joe Root’s brother Billy, who played for Usk CC last season, will be staying with Glamorgan CC for another year after signing a year-long contract with the county.
Fellow Usk CC star Tom Norton, who previously played for Abergavenny, is also celebrating a call-up by the Glamorgan Academy for 2025.
As well as helping Usk CC to third in South Wales Premier League One last season, Root played a key role in Glam winning the Metro Bank One Day Cup.
His stand in the One Day final at Trent Bridge with Sam Northeast helped give the Glamorgan innings the momentum it needed to reach what proved a match-winning total.
With 3,326 First Class, 1,217 List A and 357 T20 runs for the county, Root also shared in a club record of 245 for the fourth wicket with Northeast against Worcestershire at New Road in 2022, and, in 2019, a club record for the eighth wicket in List A cricket alongside Marchant de Lange, adding an unbeaten 113 against Surrey at Sophia Gardens.
Root said: “I’m delighted to be staying at Glamorgan, I’ve really enjoyed my time here over the last six seasons and I feel we’re really close to seeing something special happening at the club. I’m looking forward to being a part of that.”
Glamorgan Director of Cricket and Abergavenny CC product Mark Wallace added: “Billy has been a quality performer during his time at Glamorgan and it’s great that he’s committed to the club for next season.”
Teenager Norton, who joined Usk last season from Aber, will also have the opportunity to benefit from Glamorgan’s links with its higher education partner Cardiff Metropolitan University.
A county club spokesperson said: “We are also pleased that Cardiff Metropolitan University, who have supported the Glamorgan Boys’ Academy since 2013, will continue to sponsor the Boys’ Academy as well as the newly launched Girls’ Academy as the club’s official Higher Education partner.”