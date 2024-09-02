LIKE the phoenix from the flames, Monkswood CC have emerged from the ashes of the blaze that wrecked their pavilion and equipment last December to be crowned South East Wales 4 champions.
The villagers pipped their near neighbours Usk CC's 2nds by just two points after narrowly losing their final game at Pontymister & Cross Keys by two wickets on Saturday, grabbing seven losing points to hold off the challenge.
Having seen the pavilion gutted in a suspected arson attack just before Christmas, the club vowed to get back on their feet and were boosted by a grant of replacement equipment from the Sport Wales / Be Active Wales fund in July before going on to secure the divisional crown.
They scored 147-7 in 40 overs on Saturday, Matthew Malson firing 45, Adam Malson 37 and Jamie Weller 24.
But Ponty sneaked home to 146-8 with just three balls left, Matthew Malson and Mike Jones taking wicket braces.
Llanarth 1st XI finished with an eight-wicket loss away to Radyr 3rds to finish fifth in South East Wales 5.
Opener Ollie Mann scored 34 and third man Paul Gittins 38, but after reaching 54-2 no other batsmen troubled double figures as the visitors were all out for 128 in 36.4 overs before Radyr raced to 129-2 in 32 overs.
The 2nds scored 202-9 at home to Newport Fugitives 3rds, but lost out by five wickets to finish seventh in SEW 12E.
Opener Dave Myatt hit a superb 86, backed by Gerry Stentiford with 29 and Andrew Hilditch wih 22 not out, while the latter took two wickets.