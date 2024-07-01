A SWASHBUCKLING 79 not out from Michael Devoy helped guide Glangrwyney 1st XI to a comprehensive 10-wicket win at home to Newbridge 2nds on Saturday.
The skipper opener also took three wickets for 26 off eight overs as Glan dismissed their visitors for 130 in 37 overs.
Jack Tod also impressed with the ball taking 3-25-8, backed by Tim Jones with 2-26-6 and Iestyn Devoy 1-24-5.
Newbridge looked down and out at 38-6, but rallied to reach 123-7 before chief runmaker Jacob Richards was run out two short of his half century, which quickly brought the curtain down on their innings.
In reply, Michael Devoy cracked 15 fours in his 79 off 75 balls, well supported at the other end by Mark Waldeck with 24 not out, as Glan raced to 133-0 in 20.4 overs.
A Sunday Friendly XI missed out by 92 runs though away to Blaina, who reached 222-5 off 32 overs before the visitors reached 130-5 in reply.
Fixtures this Saturday (July 6) include – Ebbw Vale 2nds v Glangrwyney 1sts, Glangrwyney 2nds v Monmouth 3rds.
On Sunday (July 7) Glangrwyney Griffins also host Panteg Fire in the East Softball League North.