GLANGRWYNEY 1st XI fell to a nine-wicket home loss to Lisvane 3rds in a rain-hit 30-over match.
It was a closer affair than that suggests though, the hosts setting a decent 162-6 in Saturday's South East Wales Six clash, before the city side reached the target with just over three overs to spare.
Opener Michael Devoy scored 44 for Glan and shared partnerships with Mark Waldeck 14, Gareth Powell 15 and skipper Tim Jones 20.
Sixth man Jeremy Kerrison added 28 not out, while Geoff Holmes scored 15 before being run out and Ben Sercombe 10 not out.
But Lisvane opener Thomas Bradbury then proved immoveable, cracking 88 not out backed by Colin Maveley with 37 and Umar Butt with an unbeaten 35, as the Cardiff outfit reached 166-1.
The result leaves Glan second to bottom three points behind Abertillery Town, ahead of their final match away to Newbridge 2nds on Saturday (August 31).
The 2nds also lost by 13 runs in a 25-over match away to Malpas 3rds.
The hosts scored 104 all out in 23 overs, Julian Hardwick taking three wickets and Jonathon Jones and Tom Devoy two apiece.
But only Devoy with 48 was able to make double figures for Glan as they finished on 91-6, with a final home match versus Croesyceiliog 4ths this Saturday.