WRU East 5
Beaufort RFC 20
Crickhowell Rugby 38
Prior to kick-off at Beaufort on Saturday a silence was held in memory of Beaufort RFC’s Gareth Davies, who had tragically lost his life in a road traffic accident at the age of 43, reports MAL POWELL.
Crickhowell extended their condolences to the club and Gareth’s family and friends.
After a fortnight of inaction, Crickhowell were slow to find their feet in this, their penultimate league fixture.
They conceded penalties and their line-outs failed to function efficiently.
Beaufort took advantage of one of their penalties in the Crick 22 and took the lead.
This appeared to galvanise the visitors and after a quick tap penalty, David Morris succeeded in breaking through with Lewis Evans adding the conversion from out wide.
Not to be outdone, Beaufort reduced the deficit to one point with another penalty.
Harry Summers then made a break and a scissors move by Ollie Bidwell and Lewis Evans saw Lewis dot down the ball and add the extra points.
From the restart, Robbie Lewis made ground, then the ball went through the hands from Isiah Tibbs to Osian Jones, who chipped ahead and, using his footballing skills, dribbled it between the posts and touched down with Evans gaining his third conversion.
Shortly afterwards, Jones touched down for his second try following another quick-tap from Morris which went to Summers, then Evans to Osian.
Just before the break the dogged Beaufort added a try of their own after being awarded a penalty, leaving the half-time score at 13-26.
Shortly after the restart, Lewis Evans once again put in a long range clearance kick.
The Beaufort full-back raced across to cover but was cruelly beaten by the bounce which was snapped up by Jones who ran in his third try of the day.
Morris gained another penalty a the breakdown and Crick ran the ball from deep, Summers making it to within ten yards.
Jones box-kicked, Crick won the turn-over at the breakdown and Tom Young was on hand to score Crick’s sixth try. The on-form Lewis Evans added the conversion.
The home side had the last word, however as their forwards powered over under the posts for a converted try and they were unlucky to knock-on after a strong move upfield on the stroke of time.
Crick now have just one league game left to play, away at Pontllanfraith on May 6. They still have the Ivor Jones Cup to contend and the semi-final, away at Monmouth, kicks off at 6.45pm on Wednesday (April 19).