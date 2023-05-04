HAVING won the Ivor Jones Cup the previous week, Crickhowell travelled to Pontllanfraith in their last game of the season hoping to secure a bonus point win to ensure promotion to WRU East 4 next season, reports MAL POWELL.
And that is precisely what they got. It was not an easy ride, however, as the home side fought determinedly until the final whistle and the lead swung backwards and forwards.
Crickhowell opened the scoring when Ieuan Miles made a break from half way with a clear field ahead. He was hotly pursued by by the defence but, through guile and speed, he made the line.
Pontllanfraith then worked the ball upfield and their powerful, ball-carrying prop forced his way over to level the scores.
Lewis Evans slotted over a penalty to give the visitors the lead once more but the hosts replied with an almost carbon copy of their first try to snatch it back again.
An infringement at the breakdown following a successful Crick line-out in the Pont 22 saw scrum-half Ollie Bidwell take a quick tap, feed the ball across the line to Evans.
He passed on to Osian Jones who was brought down before Bidwell and Evans then worked the ball out to the left where Harry Summers dodged and raced through to touch down.
But their hold on the lead was short lived as Pontllanfraith again took advantage of a penalty in the Crick 22 to feed the ball out to their centre in a smart move who sped through the gap to score.
Just before half-time, full-back Summers caught a clearance kick and again turned on the gas to make ground.
This time, he was tackled, but had time to flick the ball to Osian Jones, up in close support, who finished off the move with Evans converting to leave the score 20-15 at the interval.
In the second half Evans increased their lead with a penalty and later, after more sterling work by the forwards in securing the ball at the breakdown, the ball got to the hands of Osian Jones, who used to speed to get through and secure the required bonus point try. Evans again converted.
The last word, though, belonged to Pontllanfraith who gained another try and were camped on the Crickhowell line when the final whistle blew.
The results of the season put them in third place in their league.
With a Sevens tournament on August 12 and the opening of the new clubhouse on the horizon, the squad can now take a well-earned break until training begins in earnest for the forthcoming season and the tough challenges ahead.