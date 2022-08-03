Clare celebrates Champion of Champions title
Subscribe newsletter
ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club’s Clare Morgan achieved great success in the South Wales & Monmouthshire Ladies BA competitions when she was crowned Champion of Champions, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
This followed her victory against Janet Hoare from Newbridge BC in the county final at Garndiffaith last Thursday.
Clare was always in command of the game despite some tricky lines on the green.
She built a good lead early in the game which was gradually reduced by her opponent.
After the 12th end, however, with some excellent bowling, Clare regained control of the match to ultimately secure a comfortable victory by 21 shots to 11 on the 18th end.
Gethin Hill and John Vale played the final of the Monmouthshire Bowls Association Senior Pairs competition against Peter and Clive Williams of Beaufort at Panteg House last Sunday.
In conditions which both teams found difficult, the Beaufort pair gained the upper hand in the third quarter of the game to claim the title by 23 shots to 13.
Both pairs will now go to Llandrindod Wells next Monday to begin their campaign to become Welsh Senior Pairs champions.
Meanwhile, the ladies of Abergavenny Bowls Club welcomed the ladies of Caerleon BC to Avenue Road for their SW&MLBA league game last week.
Honours were shared as each team won on one rink, with Caerleon managing to take the aggregate win by 33 shots to 28.
The victorious rink for Abergavenny was that of Mary Evans.
The rink was four shots down after 11 ends but then scored well over the next five ends to lead by two.
They then scored one shot on each of the final two ends to confirm their victory by 18 shots to 14.
Judy Belli’s rink was behind for the first few ends but then managed to draw level by scoring four shots on the tenth end.
However, the Caerleon rink then scored nine shots, without reply, over the remainder of the game to win by 19 shots to 10.
There was a much better day last Saturday for the MBA team as they hosted Beaufort for a league game at Avenue Road.
Abergavenny succeeded on three of the four rinks to take the victory by 98 shots to 55, garnering 12 much-needed league points in the process.
Both the rinks of Gethin Hill and Luke Dugmore got away to excellent starts, both rinks scoring 14 shots without reply over the first third of their games.
This enabled both rinks to build on their leads and go on to win by 30 shots to 12 and 29 shots to seven respectively.
Jack Vale’s rink was involved in a much tighter game, but was able to forge ahead over the final quarter to win by 22 shots to 17.
Unfortunately, Matthew Vale’s rink could not make it a clean sweep of victories, as they were defeated by 19 shots to 17 despite winning on 11 of the 21 ends.
This week the ladies have two league games.
Firstly they have a rearranged fixture against Panteg House at Avenue Road and then they travel to Gardiffaith for the second game.
The men’s teams play a mid-week rearranged MBA fixture against Caldicot at Avenue Road and then travel to Abertillery for a scheduled league game.
The GBL team also have a league fixture at Crosskeys on Saturday.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |