Abergavenny 1st X1 v Ynysygerwn
Abergavenny gave a First X1 debut to Olly Jones at Home to Ynysygerwn, who on winning the toss asked Abergavenny to bat first. At 46-2 they were pleased with both Will Glenn and Ryan Avery back in the pavilion. However Dan Skipwith and Owen Harris (39) set about rebuilding the innings and put together a partnership of 78 for the 3rd wicket a further 45 was added by Skipwith with Jack Ryan (17) leaving Abergavenny 169-4 with 10 overs remaining. They managed to make another 76 in those last 10 overs with Dan Skipwith who batted for 15 minutes short of two hours for (80) and a few short cameo innings from Greg Fury (18) David Clarke (12) Olly Jones (17*)and Pawan Nisansala, finishing on 245-8. In reply Ynysygerwn lost a wicket through a run out by Lloyd Sharp before they had scored and they soon found themselves 56-5 Pawan Nisansala taking 3-14.
A worrying stand took place for the 6th wicket 0f 64 runs before young Lloyd Sharp had Nathan Davies (37) stumped by Greg Fury. From 136-6 with David Clarke and Owen Harris coming back on for their second spells Ynysygerwn collapsed to 181 all out David Clarke picking up 3-22 and Owen finishing with 1-28, cleaning up the lower order. Ryan Avery also took a wicket, with Greg Fury picking up five victims behind the stumps. The win maintains the challenge for promotion Ynystawe-203, Abergavenny -196 and Cowbridge -183 with 5 games to go the race will go down to the wire. Next week they travel away to bottom team Dafen Welfare CC
Team- Will Glenn (Capt) R.Avery, Dan Skipwith, Owen Harris, Jack Ryan, Greg Fury w/k, David Clarke, Olly Jones, Pawan Nisansala, Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy and Lloyd Sharp. Umpires Erik Darling and Paul Westwood.
Llandaff 3rd X1 v Abergavenny 2nd X1
Leo Ling and Steve Brown bowled Abergavenny 2nd X1 to victory as the 2nd X1 opened up a 24 point lead in Division 6 with another victory over 2nd Placed Llandaff CC.
Llandaff surrendering form 114-1 to 171 all out. The two key architects with the ball were young Leo Ling 4-31 and veteran Steve Brown fresh from his holiday in the Dominican Republic with 3-17. There was also a wicket each for Shunryu Sheehan, Nanthan Byrne and Matthew Knight. Abergavenny made a solid start in reply with openers Will Eccles (14) and Alex Holmes (38) putting on 56 for the first wicket. They lost wickets from then on at regular intervals but solid knocks from Steve Brown (13), Nathan Holley (18) and Matthew Knight (20) got them nearly home leaving Leo Ling (6*) and Nathan Byrne(4*) to finish it off for a 3 wicket victory with overs to spare. Next week home to Sudbrook 2nd X1.
Friends Union v Abergavenny 3rd X1
Despite the efforts of Marc Morgan and Dan Du-Plesis 3rd X1 lost out. Abergavenny 3rd X1 elected to bowl first and would have been delighted to dismiss Friends Union for just 128 runs. Marc Morgan picking up 3-24 and D.Du Plesis 4-30 and supported by A.Eccles, M.Ali and Evan Jones with a wicket each. Sadly their joy was short lived as they in turn were dismissed for just 117 agonisingly short of the required score. They lost 3 wickets with the score in the forties, a further 4 wickets in the early hundreds there were fine efforts by Keeper Will Jones (37) and opener James Morris (33) but sadly no one else could get into double figures so this was a disappointing defeat which dampened their chances of promotion. Next week they face Newport 4th X1 at Home.
Abergavenny 4th X1 v Chepstow 3rd X1
There was no joy for the 4th X1 as Chepstow rattled up a very good score of 244-7 in their 40 overs with 33 fours and 7 sixes (174). Ryan Pugh and Ed Pike escaped the punishment bowling 12 overs for 36 runs between them. The other bowlers all received quite heavy treatment but there was a wicket each for Joe Fairbank, Ed Pike and O.Shanbhag. Owain Bradley with 3-50 was the main wicket taker. Abergavenny 4th X1 kept losing wickets at key moments and were never really in the hunt but there was some resistance from O.Shanbhag (12) Joe Fairbank (25) D,Bradley (20) and an impressive (45) from J.Kirby and Ben Pike chipped in down the order with (22) Next week they face Abercarn 2nd X1 away
Saturday also saw the unveiling of the new memory Board