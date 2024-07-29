Despite the efforts of Marc Morgan and Dan Du-Plesis 3rd X1 lost out. Abergavenny 3rd X1 elected to bowl first and would have been delighted to dismiss Friends Union for just 128 runs. Marc Morgan picking up 3-24 and D.Du Plesis 4-30 and supported by A.Eccles, M.Ali and Evan Jones with a wicket each. Sadly their joy was short lived as they in turn were dismissed for just 117 agonisingly short of the required score. They lost 3 wickets with the score in the forties, a further 4 wickets in the early hundreds there were fine efforts by Keeper Will Jones (37) and opener James Morris (33) but sadly no one else could get into double figures so this was a disappointing defeat which dampened their chances of promotion. Next week they face Newport 4th X1 at Home.