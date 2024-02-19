ABERGAVENNY Town were tonked for six by Cambrian & Clydach in Tonypandy on Saturday afternoon, with the Pennies having to face them again at home this Friday night.
There was no relief for the JD Cymru South basement side on the road, as they fell to a heavy 6-0 loss.
The Pennies found themselves 1-0 down within four minutes, as Tim Parker netted, and it was 3-0 before the half-hour mark, Liam Easson scoring on 19 and 28 minutes.
Cameron Keetch made it four a minute before the break, and added his second for 5-0 six minutes into the second period.
Aber at least held out then until the 76th minute, when Cambrian Academy starlet Jacob Jones added a sixth to inflict a fourth consecutive defeat on the visitors, who have seven games left to save themselves, starting with the rematch at Pen-Y-pound under the lights on Friday (February 23), kick-off 7.30pm
Near neighbours Goytre Fc were big winners though, 5-2 at Hay St Mary’s in the Ardal South East League, despite going 1-0 down after just five minutes.
Josh Graham levelled within six minutes from the spot and then completed a 15-minute hat-trick to turn the game on its head with just 26 minutes on the clock.
Aron Davies added a fourth on 36 minutes before Hay hit back five minutes from half-time through a penalty to go in 4-2 down.
The second half by contrast was devoid of goals until Sam Jacobsen added a fifth in stoppage time to complete the victory, lifting Goytre to fifth.
A Ross Hancocks hat-trick in a man-of-the-match performance fired Nantyglo to a 3-0 win at Pentwynmawr Athletic to leapfrog Newport Saints to third in Gwent Premier 1.
But Gwent Premier 2 basement side Usk Town were beaten 7-1 away to Chepstow outfit Thornwell R&W and remain winless after 16 games.
Brynmawr didn’t play at the weekend, but saw their position at the top of north gwent premier strengthened as second-placed Fleur de Lys lost 2-0 at home to Aberbargoed Town.
Blaenavon Blues 3rds ran out 5-2 winners away to Usk 2nds in the quarter-final of the Gwent Central Open Cup, goals from Sam Reed, Logan Jones and Louis South putting the visitors in control 3-0 at the break before two quick-fire Usk responses after the restart.
Blues had to dig deep at that point, but a Jamie Fulford brace pulled them clear again.
And there were goals galore at Crickhowell in the other quarter-final played on Saturday, the host club’s 2nds winning 11-3 at home to Panteg 2nds.
Aaron Williams and Josh Cashell fired braces, backed by solo efforts for Luc Samuel, Ahmed Akeel, Jamie Tester, Owen Smyth, Tommy Lawrence and two own goals secured through pressure from Tester.
Young Jamie has made eight goal contributions in his last two games, including his first senior hat-trick.
Mid-table Forgeside secured a point in a 2-2 draw away to PILCS 2nds in Gwent Central 1, Jimmy Cox scoring both goals for the Govilon-based outfit and earning the man-of-the-match award.
But Nantyglo 2nds were sunk 11-1 away to Abertillery Bluebirds Dev in the North Gwent Reserves League, leaving them second to bottom.
Like Abergavenny Town, Goytre are also at home on Friday (February 23) to Chepstow Town, while Ardal South East rivals Blaenavon Blues visit Hay St Mary’s the same night.
Fixtures on Saturday (February 24) include – Clydach Wasps v New Inn, Mardy v Pentwynmawr Athletic, Nantyglo v Machen, Blaenavon Blues 3rds v Pontnewynydd 2nds, Cwmffrwdoer Sports 2nds v Usk Town 2nds, Panteg 2nds v Forgeside 2nds, Nantyglo 2nds v Tredegar Town Dev.