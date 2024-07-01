SIX Spirits took part in the second Hereford & Borders summer XC race organised in Ross by the Forest of Dean Athletics Club in midweek, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
The seniors ran two full laps, totaling 4.8 miles, and the course was a mixture of grass and dirt track.
Barry Burns was first Spirit to finish in 19th place overall, crossing in 33mins 11secs.
James Exton paced well finishing in 36.51, while Lucy MacDonald ran for the ladies and closed in on Martin Blakebrough near the finish to pip him to the post in 37.32, with Martin four seconds back.
Maixent Gaillard enjoyed the heatwave and crossed in 40.13, with Jeremy Creasey finishing strongly ahead of some of the Wye Valley runners in 42.15.
Spirit would like to thank FODAC for hosting a great event just over the border.
Thursday also saw Steve Reason take a last minute place at the Thornbury 10k along with Alison and Stephen McMenemy.
The 10k took place on the rolling country lanes around Oldbury with wonderful views near the sailing club and finished at the Anchor pub!
The rain came down and the wind blew as they headed to the race, but luckily for the SoM team it cleared as they reached the start.
All three Spirits ran well enjoying the route which included a few hills.
Stephen finished as first Spirit in a good time of 51.24.
Steve wasn't far behind and pushed through the last tough miles to finish in 53.51.
Alison ran a brilliant race and was very pleased to finish in 1:01.03 for fourth in her age category.
Rachel Simpson and Paul Simpson also travelled to the capital to run the Cardiff Bute Park 5k and 10k.
The lapped course featured stunning scenery along flat pathways, providing a fabulous summer race enjoyed by hundreds.
Rachel returning to her running after progressing from the walk/run group ran the 5k race in 42.09 for seventh in her age category.
Paul opted for the 10k and was happy to finish in sub-50 with a second to spare for third in his age category.
Saturday also saw a 49-strong field take on the annual Coppett Hill race near Goodrich.
MonRoss Trail-blazer Keiron Brown covered the testing 5.4-mile, 1,000ft ascent course in 39 minutes 15 seconds to win by just over a minute from Chepstow Harriers' James Blore (40.21).
Third and fastest woman was Lucy Donaldson of Black Mountain fell club Mynydd Du, who finished in a scorching 40.29, more than seven minutes ahread of her nearest female rival.
Harriers' Paul Murrin was fourth and fastest over-50man in 40.36, 3.02 ahead of fifth-placed fastest-over 40 male runner Ryan Cook of Aberdare Valley.
Tom Mollekin of Mynydd Du was sixth (43.43) followed by Harriers' trio Dikie Hudd (43.45), Reuben Lawson (47.36) and Seth Lawson (47.42), with second quickest woman Rebecca Ward of Sheffield University Orienteering Club.