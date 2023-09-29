WRU Division One Cup Abergavenny RFC 1st XV 10
Brynmawr RFC 47
BRYNMAWR 1st XV made the short trip to Bailey Park on Saturday in the first round of the WRU Division 1 Cup, but went down to defeat, reports COLIN EVANS.
Abergavenny’s team consisted of Connor Davies, Curtis Price, Matt Charles, Dan Anstey, James Trumper, Aaron Scrimgeour, Nathan Byrne and Alex Howes in the forwards; and Rhob Connick, Rhys Jones, Ieuan Evans, James Lewis, Rhys Ferguson, Lloyd Holder and Nathan Williams in the backs.
The hosts began the game in very positive fashion, taking the game to Brynmawr, and in doing so they gained a great deal of territory and possession. This was rewarded when Curtis Price went over for the opening try following several pick and drive movements from the forwards.
And Rhys Jones converted giving Abergavenny a 7-0 lead, before a penalty kick from Jones soon afterwards gave the hosts a 10-0 lead to the delight of the home supporters.
But a turning point in the game came when Aber were penalised with a yellow card.
And without a full-back, Brynmawr recognised that the home defense would be severely stretched and so they exploited this area.
Scoring opportunities were soon created and three converted tries before half-time sent Brynmawr into the break with a comfortable 21-10 lead.
Abergavenny began the second half in determined fashion though, and after a period of pressure were unlucky not to cross for their second try. Instead, the visitors turned defense into attack and after a few phases went over in the corner for their fourth try.
A very clinical Brynmawr side then set about putting the game to bed, as a dominant set piece provided front foot ball for their elusive runners to attack the home defence.
And while Abergavenny kept on defending with great determination and courage, in the end the visitors scored three more tries to run out winners by 47-10.
Elsewhere, Crickhowell also suffered a sobering 55-0 loss at home to Newport Saracens in the Four Cup.
Abergavenny will hope to get back to winning ways in the league at home to Talywain on Saturday (September 30), while Crick host Crumlin
Blaenavon travel to Monmouth, Brynmawr visit Pontypool United, Usk visit Garndiffaith and Forgeside go to West Mon.