LOCAL boxer Kieran Gething is set for an all-Wales clash with Sion Yaxley when boxing returns to Abergavenny Market Hall on Saturday, July 1.
Kieran will face the North Walian for the IBO Continental Super Welterweight Title and BBBofC Super Welterweight Title, in a show promoted by Shadow Box Promotions in partnership with Mo Prior of Priority Promotions.
And there is an undercard of a further 12 fights, featuring some of the supreme up and coming talent from around the UK and Ireland.
Kieran, who has trained with the likes of US fight legend Roy Jones Junior, is hoping to win the IBO Title on the evening, with plans of chasing down further titles this year.
He brought professional boxing back to the town for the first time in more than 50 years when he headlined and co-promoted a show at the Market Hall in early April, beating Derry-born Paul Cummings for the Boxing Union of Ireland’s (BUI) Celtic & Gaelic Nations title on points.
And he said about his upcoming promotion: to put on a show of such magnitude in my hometown of Abergavenny brings me such joy and happiness.
This is just the start of bringing great nights of boxing and entertainment to the people of Abergavenny, Wales and beyond.
The town has a great boxing history with Welsh and British title fights being hosted here up to the 1950s, which saw the likes of Eddie Thomas (European champion) and Randolph Turpin, who later beat the great Sugar ray robinson for the world title.
Born and raised in Abergavenny, Kieran has been boxing for over 15 years, and prior to turning pro was captain of the Welsh boxing team as an amateur.
In his professional career, the 29-year-old went on to win the fight of the year award, as well as win and defend the Welsh Super Lightweight title.
He enjoyed recent points wins against Angel Emilov and Cummings, but will be facing an unbeaten fighter in Yaxley in four weeks time.
Anf if he can lift the IBO Continental Super Welterweight title, that would put him in a stronger position for bigger fights, with perhaps a UK-Ireland matchup against Callum Walsh or Jack Walsh to follow.
Tickets are available from Kieran on 07564 355306 or through his social media.
Doors open at 7pm on Saturday, July 1.