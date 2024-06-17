THE ladies of Abergavenny Bowls Club continued their winning ways when they visited Beechwood Park for a league game last week, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
They won on both rinks to register a comfortable victory by 45 shots to 21.
After scoring five shots on the first three ends, Clare Morgan’s rink never allowed their opponents to get into the game, restricting the Beechwood rink to scoring points on only five of the 18 ends, resulting in a victory by 20 shots to 10.
Jenny McGregor’s rink took control of their game after scoring five shots on the sixth end.
From this point, Abergavenny amassed a match-winning lead and went on to victory by 25 shots to 11.
There was a much better result for the MBA team on Saturday at Abertillery.
They managed to win on all four rinks to record a victory by 89 shots to 62, scoring maximum league points.
Matthew Vale’s rink was in command of their game throughout, allowing the Abertillery rink to score points on only seven of the 21 ends.
The Abergavenny rink then increased their lead over the final quarter to win by 24 shots to eight.
The rink of John Beaton held a seven-shot lead after eight ends, which was gradually reduced before the Abertillery rink drew level on the 17th end.
However, the Aber rink then scored ten shots, and conceded only one, over the final four ends to win by 27 shots to 18.
The game on John Woodier’s rink was close throughout with scores being level on the penultimate end.
The Abergavenny rink then managed to score the one shot to win by 17 shots to 16.
Gethin Hill’s rink built a substantial 11 shot lead with five ends to play.
Their opponents then staged a recovery over the final five ends but the Abergavenny rink managed to secure victory by 21 shots to 20.
It was not quite such good news for the GBL team as they welcomed Beechwood Park to Avenue Road for a league game.
They lost on all three rinks to be defeated by 65 shots to 35.
Rink scores were John Marsh 14-22, Mike Powell 13-22 and John Vale 8-21.
This coming week The Mixed League team will play at Troedyrhiw on Friday (June 21).
On Saturday (June 22), the MBA team play Beaufort at home and the GBL team travel to Blaina.
The ladies will play at Panteg House next Tuesday (June 25).