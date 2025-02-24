REIGNING champions Dingestow have consolidated their lead at the the top of the Monmouthshire Short Mat Bowls League with wins over Mathern, Usk and Magor, putting them on 66 points after nine matches, reports HAYDN HOLDER.
Caerwent have moved up to second spot with 56 points from their nine matches, recording 27 points from their last three fixtures, beating Magor, Mathern and Usk.
However, they face a stern test in their next scheduled match as they visit the league leaders.
Devauden currently lie third, on 50 points after nine matches, losing to Magor but beating Usk and Mathern since the Christmas and New Year break.
Usk share third spot in the league on 50 points having played 10 matches.
Meanwhile, Monmouth Bowls Club have acquired two mats and are holding a friendly session every Thursday night at 7pm in the clubhouse, on the Sports Ground.
It is open to current members and anyone else who is interested.
Clean, flat shoes are required and you should bring your own bowls, if you have them, although spare bowls are available to borrow, if you don't have your own.
A little further afield, Gilwern Community Bowling Club have been awarded a grant of £6,653 from the Bannau Brycheiniog Sustainable Development Fund, which added to a Sport Wales energy grant has enabled the installation of new energy efficient heating and lighting, plus solar panels, improved insulation and triple glazed doors.
The club’s recent Crowdfunder funding campaign is also enabling them to increase the size of the main pavilion hall and improve the kitchen and toilet facilities, with the opening for the 2025 season set for April 12, followed by an official community opening in early May, when people will be invited to come and try their hands at bowls.