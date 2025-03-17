DINGESTOW sealed a second consecutive Monmouthshire Short Mat Bowls league title with a maximum 10-point win away at Little Mill last week, reports HAYDN HOLDER.
It wasn’t a one-sided match, though, as only one triple secured a large lead.
The other three mats were all close contests and, indeed it looked as though both pairs matches were swinging in favour of the home side at one point before the two Dingestow pairs edged in front with just three ends remaining.
Caerwent, in second place, entertained Devauden in a closely contested match with the two sides sharing the spoils in both the triples and pairs matches.
But Caerwent took the two bonus points for the overall winning score with a superior shot count of 59 to 38.
Further down the league table, Magor secured victory when they entertained their near neighbours Mathern.
The home side won one triple and one pair and, with a draw in the other triple and a shot count of 54 to 47, took seven points of the 10 available.
Next week, county bowlers look forward to the semi-finals and the final of the Spring Triples Competition, which will take place at Usk Memorial Hall on Saturday (March 22) at 2pm.
The three winners of the pool matches were: Dingestow 1, Magor 1 and Magor 2.
The best runners-up were Caldicot 2 who will join the other three teams in the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, Abergavenny Bowls Club’s pre-outdoor season coffee morning is being held this Saturday (March 22) at 10.30am at the cricket club pavilion.
This will be a great opportunity for anyone who has not visited the club in recent weeks to see the upgrade to the fence and pathways around the green.
The club posted: “Let’s make this the beginning of a fabulous year. See you all there.”