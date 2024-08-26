ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club’s men wound up their league season at Beaufort on Saturday, winning on two rinks and losing on two, but managing to win by 93 shots to 77 to retain their place in MBA Division 3, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
The two victorious rinks were those of Gethin Hill and John Vale.
Gethin’s rink took control by scoring heavily in the second quarter and building a substantial lead to record a 31-12 win.
John’s rink established an early nine-shot lead, and only allowing their opponents to score on seven ends won 29-11.
Matthew Vale's rink held an early lead, but trailed by eight shots after nine ends and lost 27-19.
John Beaton’s rink dropped five shots on the first end and were ten shots down at halfway, finally losing 27-14.
The GBL side played a league fixture at Beechwood Park, winning on all three rinks to triumph 58-36.
Dick Richards’ rink was behind after five ends but then scored heavily during the second quarter to lead by eight shots.
They then scored seven shots on the 13th end which helped clinch victory 23-11.
David Hill’s rink was one shot behind after 11, but scored heavily over the next five ends to seal victory 19-11.
Bryant Chivers’ rink was six shots down after six ends, but scored ten shots over the next five ends to take a narrow lead which was then overturned to trail by three shots.
But they managed to score five shots in the last three ends to win 16-14.
The ladies played two league games, the first of them a re-arranged fixture at Garndiffaith where they won on both rinks to score a comfortable 46-24 victory.
Mary Evans’ rink always held the upper hand after the first four ends, consolidating their lead in the third quarter to win 19-12.
Clare Morgan’s rink established a substantial early lead and built on this to win 27-12.
The second game was their final league game at Caldicot, where they won on one rink but were defeated on one to lose 42-21.
Clare Morgan’s rink narrowly won 15-13, but Mary Evans’ rink could never get into the game and lost out 30-7.
Fixtures this week include GBL games at home to Whiteheads on Wednesday (August 28, 5.15pm) and an away fixture at Bedwelty Park on Saturday (August 31), followed by another GBL game at home on Monday (September 2) against Pontymister Welfare.
On Sunday (September 1) there is a mixed friendly fixture at St Martins BC in Hereford.