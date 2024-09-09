ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club’s GBL team welcomed Pontymister Welfare to Avenue Road for a re-arranged league game last week, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
The hosts proved too strong for their visitors on all three rinks to win the game by 61 shots to 23.
David Hill’s rink was level after six ends but thereafter scored heavily to win 20-7.
Dick Richards’ rink held a one shot advantage after ten ends but then asserted their authority, allowing their opponents to score only one more shot, to win 19-9.
The result on Bryant Chivers’ rink was never in doubt after they took an early five-shot lead, then scoring heavily over the final three ends to win 22-7.
For their second game of the week and their final league game of the season, the GBL team travelled to Blackwood on Saturday.
Although losing on all three rinks it was a much closer game than expected against their promotion chasing opponents, with a final score of 69-49 in favour of the hosts.
Dick Richards’ rink held a one-shot lead after 12 ends but was then outscored, leading to a 22-17 loss.
David Hill’s rink had a 14 shot deficit after 12 ends but fought back to reduce their opponents’ lead, eventually losing 24-17.
John Whomersley’s rink was nine shots behind after nine ends, but reduced this to one shot over the next seven ends, before being outscored over the final quarter to lose 23-15.
On Sunday, Monmouthshire BA President and club member Gethin Hill brought a team to play against his club Abergavenny for his final celebration game of his year as President.
The Monmouthshire BA team was made up of players from several clubs including Blackwood, Beaufort, Bedwelty Park and Six Bells.
After some very wet days, the weather held out long enough for the game to be played to a conclusion, with the association team gaining overall victory.
This was followed by presentations by the President to various participants and club members who have made his presidential year a success and his nominated charity Saint David’s Hospice Care
On Saturday (September 14), the club will hold the finals of their club competitions, followed on Sunday by the finals of the EMBA competitions at Caldicot, with several members of Abergavenny competing for the title of EMBA champion..