WITH the league season nearing completion, Abergavenny’s GBL team played two games in the past week, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
The first of these was a re-arranged fixture at home to Whiteheads where they could win on only one rink, losing the game by 80 shots to 63.
The Abergavenny rink of Bryant Chivers had several successful periods to keep them in contention throughout the game, and then scored six shots over the final three ends to win 22-17.
John Whomersley’s rink led their opponents by one shot after nine end, but they were outscored in the second half to lose 23-18.
John Newell’s rink got off to a slow start conceding nine hots without reply, and could never quite make up this deficit and eventually lost 23-10.
The second GBL game was at Bedwellty Park on Saturday. Although two of the Abergavenny rinks were in contention for the first nine ends, the home team, who are striving for promotion, proved too strong on the day, winning on all three rinks to score a comprehensive 89-28 victory.
Rink scores were Bryant Chivers 10-30, David Hill 6-38 and John Whomersley 12-21.
On Sunday Abergavenny travelled to Hereford to play a five-rink mixed friendly at Saint Martin’s BC.
On a fast green the home club proved to be too strong, winning all five rinks to record a comfortable victory.
However, a good afternoon of social bowling was enjoyed by all players and we look forward to next season’s two games.
This Saturday (September 7), the GBL team travel to Blackwood for their final league game of the season.
This will be followed on Sunday (September 8) by a celebration game at Avenue Road to mark the year of office of MBA President and club member Gethin Hill, played between Abergavenny and an MBA team, commencing at 2pm