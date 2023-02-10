A PENALTY off the underside of the crossbar by Rhys Williams secured a brilliant 2-1 win for Blaenavon Blues over Ardal South East leaders Risca United at the weekend.
And buoyed by the result, they’ll be hoping to progress in the Ardal Southern Cup tonight (Wednesday, February 8) when they face Caldicot Town away in the second round, kick off 7pm.
The league leaders opened the scoring at the Memorial Ground on Saturday from the penalty spot on 45 minutes, Leon Thomas dispatching the spot kick after Dan Spencer was brought down.
But any thoughts of the comfort of a half-time lead were snuffed out moments later as an immediate Blues response forced an own goal.
A strong second half performance from the hosts then saw youngster Jude Bull win the Blues a penalty on 65 minutes which was fired home off the woodwork by Williams.
A nervous last few minutes saw skipper Jamie Brankley dismissed for a second bookable offence a minute from the end of normal time. But the Blues rearguard restricted the visitors to pop shots from distance, as they held on to take all three points and join a four-way points tie for third with Trethomas, Undy and Goytre.
The latter led 2-1 at half-time at second-placed Abertillery Bluebirds thanks to goals from Chris Ham and Mo Djalo, and after the hosts levelled on 61 minutes, Ham put them in front again with some 20 minutes to play.
But Bluebirds hit back 10 minutes from time to make it 3-3 and the points were shared.
The two clubs’ second teams also shared the points in a 1-1 draw at Abertillery.
Clydach Wasps had a chance to go second above PILCS in Gwent Premier One, but the home match proved a bad day at the office as the visitors ran away with it in the second half, winning 5-1, with a goal from Charlie Lewis-Prosser the sole consolation.
Nantyglo stayed fourth behind Wasps thanks to a 0-0 home draw with sixth placed FC Tredegar.
Crickhowell lost out 3-0 at home to Cwmcarn in Gwent Premier Two, and while Usk Town secured a point, a 4-4 draw at home to basement boys Riverside Rovers, who haven’t won a game all season, wasn’t what they hoped for.
Govilon-based Forgeside lost out 2-1 at Gwent Central One mid-table rivals Pontnewynydd, Shane Beaumont scoring their goal.
And Brynmawr were leapfrogged by hosts Abercarn United in the North Gwent Premier League thanks to a 3-1 reverse.
Blaenavon Blues 3rds and Crickhowell 2nds both crashed out of the Gwent Central Open Cup without scoring, the former downed 3-0 at Tranch and the latter 7-0 at Fairfield United.
Goytre host Trethomas this Friday (February 19), kick-off 7.30pm.
Fixtures this Saturday (February 11) include – Newport City v Blaenavon Blues, Blaenavon Blues 2nds v RTB Ebbw Vale 2nds, Clydach Wasps 2nds v Tranch, Pontypool Town v Forgeside, Usk Town 2nds v Race, Cwmffrwdoer Sports 2nds v Crickhowell 2nds, Forgeside 2nds v Prescoed, PILCS v Blaenavon Blues 3rds.