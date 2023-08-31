BLAENAVON Blues switched colours to yellow in their first outing for their new away kit in midweek, sponsored by Safeguard Services.
But the tough start to the season continued with a 2-1 Ardal South East League loss on the road to Abercarn United.
Matt Burns got his first goal of the season on his first start on 26 minutes.
But Abercarn equalised with a superb free-kick from Isaac Richards 13 minutes later.
And the home side got the winner in the 81st minute through Luke Young, a result which leaves Blues bottom and still looking for their first point after five games.
They will be hoping to turn things round on Saturday (September 2) in the Ardal South Cup at Port Talbot Town before hosting Aberbargoed Buds in the league the following Saturday (September 9).
But Goytre FC were celebrating in midweek, securing a fifth straight win at Plough Road to stay level on points at the top with Trethomas Bluebirds.
Nathan Gulley put the hosts ahead on nine minutes before Isaac Wigley doubled the lead with 22 minutes to play. Town then secured a consolation deep in stoppage time, but Goytre were delighted to keep their 100 per cent start to the season going.
They are in action on Saturday (September 2) at Cardiff Draconians in the Ardal South Cup, followed by a league game on Friday week (September 9) away to Risca United.