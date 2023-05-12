BLAENAVON Blues did the derby double over local rivals Goytre FC, watched by a healthy three-figure crowd at the Memorial Ground in midweek.
The early exchanges saw both sides battle for everything, the Blues putting the Goytre centre backs under pressure with some long balls forward.
But it was the visitors who broke the deadlock when the Ardal South East League’s top scorer and golden boot holder Chris Ham put his side in front with a well-taken finish on 36 minutes.
The Blues were level though inside three minutes, when Harrison Archer fired home, with the score 1-1 at half-time.
The second half saw the Blues knock the ball around more, moving the ball with intent and causing the visitors’ defence problems.
Spike Baugh, Matt Burns, and Lloyd Jeffries worked tirelessly for their team in the attacking areas, as did 17-year-old Mason Brice making his first senior start.
And the Blues got themselves in front on 53 minutes when Burns made an excellent run down the right, cut into the box, and his cross found Baugh who made no mistake with the finish.
Baugh almost doubled his tally shortly after but was denied by a top save from Kham Steventon in the Goytre goal.
Goytre pressed as the game moved into the closing stages, but a few corners were the best they could muster as the Blues defended the game out to go sixth.
The Blues were due to host Trethomas Bluebirds in their final home game of the season on Saturday (May 6), but the pitch was waterlogged and the game postponed to Saturday, May 20.
They were also due to play Croesyceiliog away last night (Tuesday, May 9), while Goytre, who welcome Tredegar Town on Friday (May 12), were hosting already relegated Monmouth Town.
Second-to-bottom Blaenavon Blues 2nds also host Newport City on Saturday, while Goytre 2nds in 10th position are hosting Cwmbran Celtic.
Meanwhile it was unlucky 13 for basement side Twyn y Ffald Blues, who were blitzed by Brynmawr Fc in midweek by that many goals without reply in both teams’ final North Gwent Premier fixture, with the winning hosts finishing fourth.
Liam Davies and Mark Prosser scored four apiece, Robert McKenzie a hat-trick, and Evan Hall and Dan Hartland the other two.
And Brynmawr whacked another seven past Garnlydan in the second round of the Bob Annett Cup on Saturday, the hosts replying with just the one consolation, with Davies scoring a hat-trick, Tyrone Gravell a brace and Hartland and Kyle Davies one apiece.
They were due to host Abertillery Bluebirds in round three last night.