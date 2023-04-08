TWO goals from Mike ’Spike’ Baugh secured a 2-1 home win for Blaenavon Blues over Chepstow on Saturday to take them fifth in the Ardal South East League.
Playing on a heavy Memorial Ground pitch, Blues went in front after a hand ball in the box, Baugh beating the keeper from the spot into the left-hand side of the goal.
The Jockeys were level before half-time though, when Olly Melling was put through to fire past the Blues keeper.
Chepstow thought they had the lead after the break as well, only for the goal to be chalked off for offside.
But with 12 minutes to play, Baugh got his second of the afternoon converting from a Khai Jones corner to give Blues all three points.
The Jockeys won’t have to wait long for a chance of revenge though, hosting Blues in the return fixture this Saturday (April 8).
Goytre’s Friday night home fixture with Monmouth was postponed owing to a wet Plough Road pitch.
But Blues 2nds got to play the Kingfishers’ second string away on Saturday, securing a 2-2 draw thanks to goals from Bailey Perry and Will Priest.
North Gwent Premier Brynmawr won 4-2 at home to Ashvale in club veteran Mark Prosser’s last game for them, Liam Davey with a brace and Ty Gravell and Kyle Davies also on the scoresheet.
Gwent Central One basement boys Usk Town 2nds are still looking for their second point after a battling home 1-0 loss to leaders Fairfield United, while Clydach Wasps 2nds also lost 3-0 at home to second-placed Pontypool Town.
It was another frustrating week for Mardy, with the 1st XI’s Gwent Premier Two title decider at Ponthir postponed to Tuesday night (April 4) due to a wet pitch, after the Chronicle went to print, still needing a single point.
The team will then be in Gwent Premier League County Motors cup action on Saturday (April 8) away to Clydach Wasps.
The 2nd XI saw their fixture away to fellow relegation battlers Clydach Wasps 2nds called off, and face a much harder task at home to high-flying Pontypool Town on Wednesday night (April 5).
Abergavenny Women lost out 3-0 at Aberystwyth, but will be hoping to end their season on a high at Pen-Y-Pound on Sunday (April 9) against Barry Town United, kick-off 2pm.
Their U19s completed their season with a 2-2 draw at Coed Duon Women FC on Friday night.
Crickhowell host Riverside Rovers in the Gwent Premier County Cup on Thursday (April 6), while Forgeside travel to face New Inn Development, and Abergavenny Women’s Fc U16s travel to play Cardiff City FC U16 at Ocean Park Arena before hosting AFC Rumney at Brynmawr Foundation School on Sunday (April 9), kick-off 11am.
Fixtures on Saturday (April 8) include – Chepstow v Blaenavon Blues, Caldicot Town v Goytre, Monmouth Town 2nds v Goytre 2nds, Clydach Wasps v Mardy.