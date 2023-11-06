THE season hasn’t even reached the half way mark yet, but two games in a week home and away against the same team both assumed the importance of six pointers for Abergavenny Town.
But sadly, the Pennies were on the wrong end of both results against Cardiff outfit Taffs Well, and remain stuck at the bottom of JD Cymru South with just the one win from 11 games.
Having lost 4-2 at home under the lights a week last Friday, Abergavenny headed to the capital seven days later (November 3) determined to get something against the city outfit.
But it was the Wellmen who produced the fireworks on the wet pitch to begin with, starting with a bang as they blasted three goals in 13 minutes through Will Toms, Iolo Jones and Harry Treharne to lead 3-0 after just 26 minutes.
To their credit, the Pennies’ heads didn’t drop. Merv Bennett found the back of the net only for it to be ruled out for offside.
And then on 39 minutes a great cross field ball from Paolo Marenghi found Rhys Schwank out wide, who took it around the defender and slotted past the oncoming keeper from the edge of the box to give them hope.
Aber kept pressing after the break with chances falling to Nicky Potts and late attacking subs coming on in Jack Sage and Mackenzie Thompson for his league debut.
But the second period stayed scoreless and it finished 3-1 after a much better 45 minutes from the visitors.
Although the Pennies only have the one league win to their name this season, they are still within touching distance of the two sides above them – Abertillery Bluebirds two points ahead, and Llantwit Major six points ahead who have played a game more.
And they were hoping to turn things round away to 12th-placed Port Talbot outfit Goytre United this weekend.
If they need inspiration, they need look no further than near neighbours Blaenavon Blues, who started with six straight losses, but recorded their fifth win on Friday.
This time, Blues came from behind to beat Ardal South East top-half hosts Aberbargoed Buds 3-2, all the goals coming in the first half. Blues opened the scoring on 11 minutes thanks to new signing Chris Ham, but the Buds were level within two minutes thanks to a strike from Ieaun Evans.
The Buds then took the lead on 27 minutes through Chris Colvin and looked set to go in at half-time in front.
But a mad last few minutes saw Blues level through a spectacular Michael Baugh volley, and then Kallem Berry put them 3-2 up right on time.
Buds laid siege to the Blues goal in the second period and had a goal disallowed, but the visitors held on for all three points in one of only two Ardal SE games played at the weekend.
The win lifts Blues into the top half of the table in eighth.
Third-placed local rivals Goytre were set to play in the Ardal South Cup on Saturday, but a waterlogged Swansea University FC pitch saw the game postponed.
Gwent Premier 2 basement boys Usk Town secured only their second point of the season though, battling to a 2-2 draw at home to fourth-placed Riverside Rovers.
But Govilon-based Forgeside fell to a 7-0 loss at Pentwynmawr Athletic in the Gwent County Amateur Cup.
Both of Mardy’s fixtures were off due to waterlogged pitches, and the unbeaten Gwent Premier 1 1sts will look to return to action at home to second-placed Machen this weekend.
Fixtures this Saturday (November 11) include – Caldicot Town v Blaenavon Blues FC, Blaenavon Blues 2nds v Abercarn Utd 2nds, Goytre 2nds v Caldicot 2nds, Clydach Wasps v Caerleon, Oak FC v Crickhowell, Brynmawr Utd v Waunlwyd, Crickhowell 2nds v Pontnewynydd 2nds, Forgeside v New Inn Dev, Tranch v Clydach Wasps 2nds, Mardy v Machen, Forgeside 2nds v Prescoed, Race v Mardy 2nds, Usk 2nds v Fairfield Utd Dev, Rhymney 2nds v Nantyglo 2nds.