JD CYMRU SOUTH
BRITTON FERRY LLANSAWEL 3 ABERGAVENNY TOWN 0
ABERGAVENNY Town FC will be looking to bounce back at home tonight (Friday, October 6) under the lights against Trefelin BGC, after two goals in second half stoppage killed off their hopes of a point at Britton Ferry Llansawel last week.
Town’s starting line-up for last Friday's match was 1. Cam Clarke 2. Jac Evans (c) 3. Logan Bowkett 4. Joe Cashman 5. Zak Mitchell 6. Brett Alderson 7. Rhys Schwank 8. Blake Tovey 9. Paolo Marenghi 10. Merv Bennett 14. Curtis Methven.
Britton Ferry came out firing but Abergavenny started well and got on the front foot early with chances on the break, including a great cross from Rhys Schwank met at the back post and put just over the bar by Blake Tovey.
Jac Evans, who was having a great game, swung in a corner which looked to be over the line but it was not given by the referee.
Abergavenny then created another chance when former Parma and Barnet player Marenghi struck one from 20 yards out, which again just cleared the bar.
The hosts also had a couple of chances late in the half, but great defending from the back three Evans, Mitchell and Cashman.
Into the second half all square and a contested offside decision gave Ferry the lead, Luke Bowen breaking the deadlock after being put through by Jasper Payne.
The Abergavenny away fans got behind their team and the team were unlucky not to get on the score sheet, with chances for Bennett, Schwank and Marenghi cut out with some last ditch tackling from the Ferry defence.
Joe Cashman and Schwank both went down injured on 70 minutes and were unable to continue.
And although Aber battled hard in the closing stages in search of the equaliser, they were hit by two goals right at the death,.
Firstly young substitute Caleb Demery scored three minutes into stoppage time.
And he then assisted Kenzie Ace who finished superbly for 3-0 with 98 minutes on the clock.
Other Pennies results saw defeats for both the Development and Youth sides going down 4-2 and 4-1 to Blaenavon Blues and Canton respectively.
The Under 16s were the only team to pick up a point against Graig Villa Dino to shine some light on an otherwise disappointing weekend for the club.
Tonight's 1st XI kick-off at Pen Y Pound against Trefelin BGC is 7.30pm
The Development team host Caldicot on Saturday (October 7), the U16s travel to Abertillery Excelsiors in the Gwent U16s Cup on Sunday morning (October 8) and the Youth visit Merthyr in the FAW Youth Cup on Sunday afternoon.