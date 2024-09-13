ABERGAVENNY find themselves top of the league for Gwent Darts Organisation’s Super League 2024/25 season after two games.
The unbeaten side, who play home games at Abergavenny Labour Hall, started their campaign Wednesday, September 4, away to Blaenavon Cons B, and came out with a 4-3 victory. This was aided by wins from Josh Timothy, Andrew Hulbert, Sam Phillips and Phil Embrey.
Abergavenny then recorded their second victory of the season (September 11), at home to Hollybush, winning 5-2. Wins for Andrew Hulbert, Phil Embrey, Josh Timothy, Damon Osbourne and Sam Phillips - who recorded a fantastic 28.90 1DA.
In the same game, there were other impressive statistics, with Damon Osbourne bagging himself three 180s, and Sam Phillips recording a 15-dart-leg. Phillips also scored an impressive 127 checkout.
While the side is top of the league table, they are level on points with rivals Cwmbran - whose team moved from Pontnewydd for this season after last year’s league title victory.
The Abergavenny men hope to continue their winning ways as they travel to Newport next week (September 18) to face Dodger A.