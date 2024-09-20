ABERGAVENNY remain unbeaten in Gwent’s superleague 2024/2025 season, but have been knocked off top spot by high-flyers Cwmbran.
The men continued their impressive undefeated run on Wednesday, September 18, away to Newport’s Dodger A side, coming back with a 4-3 win. The win was assisted by victories from Damon Osborne, Tom Rutter, Andrew Hulbert and Phil Embrey - who recorded a highly respectable 27.23 one-dart average.
Despite a hard-fought performance, Abergavenny’s Sam Phillips was defeated 3-2 by Mike Heard. However, he was later selected to be a part of Gwent’s County team, who kick off their season Saturday, October 5.
While the Abergavenny men remain unbeaten, they now find themselves third in the league table, after Gilfach secured a 5-2 victory away to Valley Tavern and Cwmbran collected maximum points at home to struggling newcomers Markham.
Elsewhere, Blaenavon’s B side were victorious against Crosskeys with a 4-3 scoreline and Newport’s Dodger B took a 5-2 win at Hollybush.
Cwmbran now sit top of the table after three games played, picking up 16 points from a possible 21, followed closely by Gilfach with 14 points and Abergavenny with 13 points - all three sides remain unbeaten.
Both Blaenavon sides sit near the bottom of the table, picking up just one win between them, although the A side has played one game fewer.
Next week could see some interesting shifts in the table, as Gilfach hosts Cwmbran and Abergavenny welcomes Crumlin to the Labour Hall.