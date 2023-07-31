WELSH junior cyclocross champion Oscar Davies placed 8th in the British Mountain Bike Championships junior race at his first attempt.
The National Mountain Bike Championships took place at Parkwood near Tong in Yorkshire.
The Cycle Club Abergavenny/ Owen Associates rider from Crossgates was gridded last as he has been concentrating on road racing rather than mountain biking this season and therefore has not got many ranking points, but still rode well to come through the field.
This is Oscar’s’ first year as a junior and he will be eligible to compete in this category again in 2024. He now has a short break before he builds up to the cyclocross season where he is looking to build upon his 2022 season after landing the Welsh junior title