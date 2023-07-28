THE ladies of Abergavenny Bowls Club continued their successful season when Caldicot were the visitors to Avenue Road a week last Tuesday, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
They won on both rinks to record a victory by 44 shots to 18, scoring maximum league points.
Both Abergavenny rinks started well and built commanding leads through the first five ends.
The rink of Mary Evans continued to build on their early lead and allowed their opponents to score only one point on seven of the 18 ends, eventually winning their game 21-7.
Judi Belli’s rink got off to a flying start, scoring heavily to build an 11-shot advantage after six ends, from which point they were never in danger of losing. Despite the Caldicot rink scoring eight shots on the final four ends, the Abergavenny rink won by 23 shots to 11.
The MBA team played a re-arranged game against Rhymney Royal at Avenue Road on Sunday. It was close after ten ends, with the visitors holding a narrow six-shot lead, but they asserted their authority on the game in the second half to win convincingly by 87 shots to 59.
Matthew Vale’s rink held a one-shot advantage after ten ends but then conceded eight shots without reply over the next four, which led to defeat by 18 shots to 15.
Gethin Hill’s rink came back from a six-shot deficit to take a two-shot lead with three ends to play. But their opponents then scored five shots on the final three ends to win by 19 shots to 16.
The rink of John Woodier was only two shots down after ten ends but then conceded shots on seven of the next 11 ends to lose by 23 shots to 12.
Jack Vale’s rink held a two-shot lead after 12 ends but then conceded seven shots on the next end and a further eight shots on the final four ends to lose by 27 shots to 16.
Both the MBA game against Newbridge at Avenue Road and the GBL game at Bedwelty Park, due to be played last Saturday, were cancelled due to the adverse weather.
Tomorrow, (Thursday, July 27) Abergavenny Ladies will play a re-arranged league game at home against Panteg House, followed by another league fixture at Croesyceiliog the following Tuesday (August 1).
The EMBA team have a fixture at Caldicot on Sunday (July 30), followed by another EMBA game against Monmouth at Avenue Road on Wednesday (August 2).
There are no MBA or GBL fixtures planned for this Saturday as the finals of all county competitions are being played at Caerleon on that day.