STRENGTHENED by their university students home for Christmas and New Year, Abeergavenny 1st XV delivered their best performance of the season coming within a penalty kick of toppling table-topping WRU East One hosts Talywain.
Helped by tries from James Trumper and Dawid Rubasniak, the visitors deservedly led 20-19 entering the closing stages.
But Talywain were then awarded a late penalty which they converted to squeeze home 22-20.
It was a diisappointing end for Aber, who saw impressive performances from Harry Judd and James Trumper and who were probably the stronger side.
But if it was the one one that got away, if they can produce similar efforts in the weeks to come, they will surely climb the table from 10th, starting with third-placed Ynysddu at Bailey Park this Saturday (January 13)
Elsewhere in WRU East One, Brynmawr pummelled basement boys Pontypool United 80-5 away to keep up the pressure on Talywain, with five points separating the two and the Pirates with two games in hand.
A three-try performance from scrum-half Taine Reardon aldo helped fire Blaenavon into the top five with a 31-17 bonus point home win over Monmouth.
Blaenavon set off with strong carries by their big forwards and strong centres, making inroads into the Monmouth defence.
The forwards moved the visitors’ pack backwards both with and without the put-in and dominated the mauls, as they went over twice from farly close range in the first half for a 12-0 lead.
The second half started with the same strong carrying from Blaenavon with one scrum into the lower left hand corner pushing the Monmouth pack back and up, before shoving a re-set over for another unconverted try.
But Monmouth hit back when their centre cut an angle to open up the defence for their No 8 to go over for an unconverted try. And when their wing cut through in the centre to go over for another seven points, it was game on.
This stirred Blaenavon and within minutes, they had driven a scrum and broken a few tackles to restore their 12-point lead.
And an attempted chip ahead proved fatal for the visitors as the ball was run back, kicked ahead and from a scrum resulting from a defender’s knock on, the ball was slipped to the hosts’ pacey left wing Billy Guy to take the score to 31-12.
Monmouth went to the other end where their full back scored, but despite continued pressure, Blaenavon closed out the game for their second win in a row.
Usk missed out 16-10 at home to Garndiffaith in their mid-table East 2 clash, while Crickhowell went down 34-19 at East 4 top-three outfit Crumlin.
But Forgeside beat hosts Hollybush 11-7 in a tight East 5 affair to go fourth, Ieaun Yemm securing the win with a second half try.
Fixtures this Saturday include – Abergavenny v Ynysddu, Brynmawr v Dowlais, Risca v Blaenavon, Newport HSOB v Usk, Nantyglo v Fleur De Lys, Crickhowell v Gwernyfed, Beaufort v Forgeside