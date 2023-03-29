TABLE-topping Abergavenny 1st XV travelled to play basement boys Oakdale on Saturday in the latest league fixture and moved a step closer to promotion with an 11-try win, reports COLIN EVANS.
Following a wet week, the Oakdale pitch was deemed unplayable, and the fixture was moved to the 4G pitch at the centre of excellence at Ystrad Mynach.
The Abergavenny starting XV contained Connor Davies, Ronan Lewis, Matt Charles, Will Evans, Jordan Charles, Jordan Curran, Callum Poole, Alex Howes, Rhob Connick, Rhys Jones, Nathan Byrne, Rob Lewis, James Lewis, Anthony Squire and Nathan Williams.
In front of a sizable crowd sitting comfortably in the Ystrad Mynach grandstand, James Lewis crossed the try line for Aber converted by Rhys Jones within five minutes of the start.
Soon after Alex Howes and Rhob Connick added well taken tries to open up a 19-0 lead after just 10 minutes.
Oakdale then had a period of pressure in the Abergavenny half and were rewarded with a try of their own following a great effort by their forwards.
But the score encouraged Abergavenny to pick up the scoring baton again, Anthony Squire put into space out wide and showing his pace to score the visitors’ fourth try.
A fifth was soon to follow when Lewis crossed for his second try converted by Williams.
When the referee sounded the half-time whistle, Abergavenny led 33-5 and the game was pretty well over as a contest.
And in the second half Abergavenny continued to score at regular intervals.
Squire crossed for his second of the afternoon before Nathan Byrne opened his account with a well taken try.
Lloyd Holder, Rhys Ferguson and Dayle Price came on as substitutes in the backs, while Liam Newton and Rob Lothian re-enforced the forwards.
In a flowing move forwards and backs linked up well to put Rhys Ferguson in for Abergavenny’s eighth try. The ninth was soon to follow when Alex Howes ran hard at the opposition who by now were unable to tackle him, converted by Rhys Jones.
Following a scrum in midfield where Lothian showed his worth as a scrummager, the three-quarters next constructed a move that put Holder into space, who outpaced his opposite number to score in the corner. And a final 11th try from Rob Lewis concluded the scoring, resulting in a final score of 67-5.
With five games left this result leaves Abergavenny in a strong position in their quest for promotion to Division 1 East next season, currently sitting top by a single point from Talywain.
Brynmawr squeezed to a 14-13 home win over Monmouth in East One, while Blaenavon won 17-12 at Senghenydd.
Usk also won a tight one 25-22 at home to Abercarn to stay second in East Three, while Nantyglo had an easier time of it winning 40-7 at New Panteg in East Four.
Fixtures this Saturday (April 8) include – Abergavenny v Pill Harriers, Brynmawr v Blaenavon, Rhymney v Usk.