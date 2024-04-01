ABERGAVENNY Town FC fell to another heavy defeat on the road as Afan Lido eased to a dominant 6-0 win in JD Cymru South on Good Friday
Liam Griffiths’ delightful lob on 23 minutes and Sacha Walters’ 30th-minute penalty saw the already-relegated Pennies go into the break two goals down.
And substitute Ioan Evans’ quickfire double in the first 10 minutes of the second half and Ben Keen’s first goal of the season put Lido 5-0 up with half an hour still to play.
Teenager Ieuan Owen, who scored for Welsh Schools the previous night, then came off the bench to net his 13th Lido goal of the campaign and make it six and complete the Pennies’ misery four minutes from time.
Goytre went a goal down in five minutes at home to Brecon Corries in their top-five Ardal South East midweek clash, but inspired by a Marcus Jones hat-trick fought back to run out 6-1 winners.
Jones levelled things up on 23 minutes assisted by Josh Graham, and the latter then put the hosts in front nine minutes later for a 2-1 lead at half-time.
And it was one-way traffic after the break, Jones adding his second two minutes after the restart before Sam Jacobsen made it 4-1 six minutes later.
Jones blasted his third on 63 minutes with Isaac Wigley getting the sixth with 20 minutes still to play for a comprehensive win that saw them leapfrog Corries to fourth.
Clydach Wasps led 2-0 after just 14 minutes thanks to goals from Lloyd Smith and Lloyd Francis in their Gwent Premier League top flight clash with Monmouth Town.
Two Josh Maksimovic penalties in the next 20 minutes made it 2-2, before a 35th-minute Tom York strike put Wasps 3-2 up at the break.
But the Kingfishers bossed the second half, scoring four goals to run out 6-4 winners despite an injury time goal for Charlie Lewis-Prosser.
Nantyglo drew 1-1 at Neuadd Wen in GP1, Jack Watkins firing the visitors' leveller on 71 minutes to stay fourth.
But Crickhowell lost out 3-1 in their final home fixture to top-half rivals CwmcarnAthletic in Autocentre GP2.
The visitors broke the deadlock when Luke Hucker stabbed the ball home at the far post from a seventh-minute corner.
And Athletic doubled their lead in the 22nd minute when Jack Clarke was on hand to turn home the loose ball after Christopher Magness' low shot from the edge of the penalty area was spilled by Richard Hansford in the home goal.
The Jackdaws reduced the deficit in the 44th minute when Arthur Bell latched on to a Jamie Tester through ball to slide past Simon Banks from close range, leaving it 2-1 to Cwmcarn at the break.
But the decisive moment of the second half arrived with six minutes remaining when Clarke was played in on goal by Matthew Bills to slide past the advancing Hansford and seal the points.
Usk 2nds secured a morale-boosing 2-1 home win over Panteg 2nds in Gwent Central 2, Daniel Cordell with the winner seven minutes from time after a Louis Quinton goal.
But Nantyglo 2nds missed out 4-1 at home to Abertillery Excelsiors 2nds in North Gwent Reserves.
With the clocks changing, Clydach Wasps are away to Newport Civil Service and Nantyglo host AFC Pontymister tonight (Wednesday, April 3), while Goytre host Treharris Athletic on Friday (April 5).
Fixtures on Saturday (April 6) include – Brecon Corries v Blaenavon Blues, New Inn v Clydach Wasps, Marshfield v Usk Town, Pontnewydd v Crickhowell, Clydach Wasps 2nds v Tranch, Forgeside v New Inn Dev, Mardy 2nds v Crickhowell 2nds, Usk 2nds v Talgarth Pentwynmawr Ath Dev v Nantyglo 2nds.