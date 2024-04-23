WRU East One
Abergavenny RFC 32 Nelson 46
PROMOTION-chasing Nelson were the visitors to Bailey Park on Saturday, and the high-flyers won an entertaining clash which saw nearly 80 points scored, reports COLIN EVANS.
Abergavenny selected Matt Hancock, Jay Admans, Matt Charles, James Trumper, Callum Poole, Seren Strong-Wright, Angus Brown, Aaron Scrimgeour, Rhys Ferguson, Dayle Price, Lloyd Holder, Rhys Jones, Nathan Bryne, Anthony Squire and Nathan Williams.
Nelson started strongly, moving the ball at pace around the field, and were soon rewarded with a try in the corner for an 8-3 lead after a penalty apiece.
Abergavenny then had a period of pressure, a rolling maul from a line-out resulting in a try for Aaron Scrimgeour for 8-8.
Both teams fought for supremacy with a lot of attractive rugby, but just before half-time a lapse in concentration allowed Nelson in for a try to take a 13- 8 lead into the break.
Early in the second half Anthony Squire received early ball to run through the Nelson defence, and linked up with James Trumper who put Nathan Byrne into space for Abergavenny’s second try, converted by Rhys Jones, for a 15-13 lead.
Nelson stepped up their intensity though, and playing the game deep in the Abergavenny half created two tries for a 10-point lead.
Connor Davies, Rhob Connick, Ieuan Evans and Harri Williams came on to freshen up the hosts and Abergavenny struck back when Scrimgeour scored his second try, converted by Jones, to close the gap to three points.
But Nelson scored straight from the kick-off, and this was followed by two further tries giving them a commanding 46-22 lead.
The hosts’ heads could have dropped at this point but there were still bonus points and pride to play for.
And the bonus came when Connor Davies took a quick tap penalty and fed Scrimgeour on his shoulder to score his third try of the game.
The final score was left to Nathan Williams following fluent passing between forwards and backs to notch Abergavenny’s fifth try and end an enjoyable game of rugby in the Bailey Park sunshine, leaving the hosts 10th.
Elsewhere, champions elect Brynmawr won 36-20 at Bedlinog, but fifth-placed Blaenavon were downed 40-20 at second-placed Talywain.
Usk also missed out 50-26 away to E2 title-chasers Abertillery BG, but Nantyglo won 33-15 at Chepstow in E3.
Fixtures this Saturday (April 27) include – Abergavenny v Bedlinog, Brynmawr v Risca, Dowlais v Blaenavon, Croesyceiliog v Usk, Crickhowell v Newport Saracens.