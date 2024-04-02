WRU East One
Ynysddu 53 Abergavenny RFC 22
ABERGAVENNY 1st XV travelled to top-three Ynysddu on Saturday for their latest league fixture, and came close to a losing bonus point, reports COLIN EVANS.
Connor Davies, Oscar Greenland, Matt Charles, Callum Poole, Rhodri Davies, Alun Chesworth-Rickards, Harry Judd, Archie Davies, Rhys Ferguson, Rob Lewis, Ieuan Evans, Rhys Jones, James Lewis, Anthony Squire and Nathan Williams were selected to start.
And from the first whistle Ynysddu put the visitors under pressure, but solid defence managed to contain the attacking threat for the first 20 minutes.
From a penalty, Rhys Jones gave Abergavenny a 3-0 lead which but it was soon matched by an Ynysddu penalty.
Then from an attacking lineout the hosts secured a rolling maul to score the opening try to take them into a 10-3 lead.
And a penalty towards the end of the half left it 13-3 at half-time.
In the second half, Ynysddu introduced former Dragons and Blues star Jason Tovey into the game.
Immediately he created an opening for their second try, and with the conversion and a further penalty the hosts led 20-3.
Abergavenny then had a period of pressure, with the industrious Harry Judd taking a quick tap penalty, and beating numerous defenders before being brought down just short.
Quick ball then gave Nathan Williams the opportunity for Abergavenny’s first try, closing the scoreline to 20-8.
But this resulted in the hosts then taking control of the game, as they ran in four unanswered tries from all areas of the field, demonstrating a willingness to pass the ball and create openings using the full width of the pitch.
At 48-8 the win was secured, but Abergavenny then had their best period of the game. An effective period of picking and driving took the forwards close to the line, and Judd then weaved his way through to score a well-deserved try to cap a strong performance.
Soon afterwards Anthony Squire picked up a loose ball and pinned back his ears to run the length of the field for the visitors' third try, closing the score to 48-22.
A fourth bonus point try was now the aim and was so nearly achieved when Ieuan Evans was inches short in the corner.
But it was Ynysddu who had the last attack, scoring their seventh try and closing the game out 53-22.
The result leaves Abergavenny ninth, nine points above the drop zone with three games to play.
Two days earlier, near neighbours Brynmawr secured the East 1 title and promotion to the Championship after fighting back from 19-6 down at home to beat fourth-placed Nelson 20-19.
Blaenavon in fifth also beat Risca 48-30 on Saturday, but Nantyglo lost a nailbiter 23-22 at home to Abertysswg in their E3 mid-table clash.
Crickhowell won though, 34-17 at Hafodyrynys in E4, to stay fifth in E4.
Abergavenny travel to second-to-bottom Risca this Saturday (April 6), while other fixtures at the weekend include – Brynmawr v Senghenydd, Blaenavon v Nelson, Cwmbran v Usk, St Julians HSOB v Crickhowell, Forgeside v Hollybush.