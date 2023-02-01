Buoyed by last week’s superb win at Trefelin, Abergavenny returned to the Pen-Y-Pound Stadium on Friday evening to take on JD Cymru South league leaders Barry Town, who are hoping for a quick return to the Welsh Premier League, reports NIGEL JEWELL.
Strong vocal support from the largest crowd of the season,which included Senedd Minister Laura Ann Jones,was much appreciated by the club.
Just the one change for the Pennies saw Luke Williams return for the absent George Clarke as Nick Morgan’s rejuvenated young team were determined to make the game difficult for Barry.
The visitors started well but Aber also grew into the match with Rhys Tandy showing his attacking qualities down the right on several occasions, delivering balls into the box which were defended well.
Pennies captain Jac Evans had the first clear cut chance in the 26th minute, his shot from 20 yards being well saved by Barry Town keeper Mike Lewis, tipping the ball over the crossbar.
The game was very even at this point but Barry’s Josh Bull raced down the right, beating two defenders before home keeper Connor Christie made a fine low save pushing the ball around the post.
Just before half-time Jac Evans was fouled and allegedly stamped on but this was missed by the officials awarding only a free-kick to Abergavenny.
The second half started with both teams battling to get a foothold in the game.
The Pennies backline was solid with Frank Pemberton outstanding as both teams cancelled each other out.
But in the 73rd minute the deadlock was broken when, after a series of corners, a dubious handball offence was awarded in the home penalty area to the surprise of all in the ground.
The league’s top scorer Kayne McLaggon stepped forward but had his spot kick saved by man-of-the-match Christie only to tuck away the rebound.
Aber rang the changes with Corey Paton and ex-Cardiff City youngster Rhys Schwank introduced and the latter almost made an immediate impact, running 40 yards with the ball and firing in a shot which Lewis saved low down.
Curtis Methven and Lewis Ellaway came on as the game ran down, all the possession being Aber’s at this point with a series of free-kicks finally finding Nathan Davies at the far post, with only the Barry keeper to beat but unfortunately his effort missed the target.
Manager Nick Morgan said: “The boys were excellent. It was always going to be a hard match but we set up right. The way they got their goal is hard to take but overall they just edged it.”
Charman Steve Morgan paid tribute to the management, players, fans and committee who put in an outstanding effort on the night.
He said it was great that the local community came together, the support was terrific and it showed with a superb performance from the young local squad who took league leaders Barry Town to the wire.
On Saturday Aber travel to Cambrian and Clydach (2pm ko) before returning to Pen-Y-Pound on Friday (17th) to play Taffs Well.
Meanwhile, the 2nd XI ran out 3-1 winners at home to Croesyceiliog.
Curtis Methven put Aber ahead after nine minutes, assisted by Rhys Meadows and on the stroke of half-time Jacob Heckles added a second goal.
Rhys Meadows notched a deserved third goal in the 66th minute with Nathan Watts getting a consolation just after for the visitors.
The Reserves are away to Monmouth Town this Saturday (Feb 11), kick-off 2pm.
The Pennies Youth team stay top of the FAW Youth League thanks to goals by Corey Paton,assisted by Logan Bowkett,in the 12th minute,and Dylan White,assisted by Jack Williams in the 51st minute.