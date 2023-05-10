Abergavenny Squash A team ended their season with a 5-0 defeat at promotion rivals Rhiwbina A, writes MIKE LOGAN.
This means that Rhiwbina are league champions and Abergavenny get promoted in 2nd place.
Ellis Lawrence and Mike Logan both lost in straight sets.
Chris Hill and Gareth Hughes Jones also lost 3-0.
John Procter had the closest match and lost 3-2 in final set tie breaker.
Abergavenny B team lost 5-0 at home to Monmouth.
Mike Logan and Matthew Thompson both lost 3-0.
Carl Whiteman and Dan Weare both lost 3-1.
Jenny Lewis made her debut for the team and narrowly lost 3-2.
The B team end the season in 5th place.
With the league season over, Abergavenny squash club will focus on friendly matches and offering more taster events in partnership with Squash Wales and their Summer of Squash.
The first friendly is against Wellington Squash Club who are travelling from Somerset to play for the Aberwelly Troph on May 20.
Abergavenny are the current holders of the ‘Welly’.