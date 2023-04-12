WRU East Two leaders Abergavenny RFC travelled to Croesyceiliog on Saturday for the latest league encounter and overcame a tough challenge to secure a five-try victory, reports COLIN EVANS.
The visitors’ team sheet contained Connor Davies, Ryan Morgan, Matt Charles, Jordan Curran, James Trumper, Aaron Scrimgeour, Ben Main, Alex Howes, Rhob Connick, Rob Lewis, Ollie Stansfield, James Lewis, Ieuan Evans, Anthony Squire and Nathan Williams.
An away trip to Croesyceiliog has always been a testing fixture for Abergavenny and this game proved to be a very physical challenge.
Abergavenny had the majority of possession in the early exchanges, but strong Croesyceiliog defence kept them at bay.
A loose Abergavenny kick gave the hosts possession on halfway, and a flowing move from the Croesy three-quarters resulted in the opening try of the game for a 5-0 lead.
Abergavenny were soon back in the hosts’ 22 though, when a penalty awarded close to the try line was quickly taken by Alex Howes who broke the first tackle and powered his way over for a try, converted by Nathan Williams, to make it 7-5.
Abergavenny continued to kick well into the corners which kept Croesyceiliog in their own half.
Clean line-out ball from Jordan Curran gave Rob Lewis quality possession, and he drifted inside his opponent to score the visitors’ second try converted by Williams (14-5).
Croesyceiliog continued to try to kick their way out of defence, but one such kick was collected by Williams who showed his quality by drifting outside his man and linking up with Ieuan Evans, who found James Lewis before giving the scoring pass to Ollie Stansfield for the best try of the game.
That made it 19-5 which stayed the score at half-time.
Abergavenny continued to hold the upper hand in the second half.
Connor Davies, Ryan Morgan and Matt Charles had the better of their opponents at scrum time and Rob Lewis and Nathan Williams kept kicking them deep into their opponents’ half.
And from a scrum penalty Alex Howes took a quick tap, passed the ball onto Ben Main who burst through the home defence to score Abergavenny’s bonus point try, converted by Williams, to extend the lead to 26-5.
Dan Beavan, Rhys Ferguson and Nathan Byrne came on to freshen up the Abergavenny team while first appearances were given to Oscar Greenland and Matt Hancock, two players from the current Abergavenny Youth team.
The game continued to be a real physical encounter with Croesyceiliog having sustained periods of pressure on the Abergavenny line, but determined defence kept the visitors’ tryline intact.
Late in the game following a strong carry by Greenland, the three-quarters spread the ball wide to Jordan Curran on the wing, who was able to run in Abergavenny’s fifth try to conclude the scoring, giving them a well deserved bonus point win by 31-5.
Title rivals Talywain also won 34-21 at Newport HSOB to keep the pressure on.
In East One, second-placed Brynmawr lost 17-5 at home to Dale McIntosh’s third-placed Brecon, while Blaenavon were pipped 32-27 at Bedlinog.
Second-placed Usk strengthened their grip on a promotion spot in East Three with a 21-15 home win over third-placed Garndiffaith.
East Four leaders Nantyglo won 29-12 at Bedwellty, while Crickhowell stayed top of East Five with a 38-21 win at Beaufort, and Forgeside held onto second in East Six with a 14-3 home win over Abersychan.
Abergavenny are next in action a week on Saturday (April 29) at Blackwood.
Fixtures this Saturday (April 22) include – Blaenavon v Penallta, Bedlinog v Brynmawr, Machen v Usk, Forgeside v Hartridge.
Nantyglo host Blackwood Stars next Tuesday night (April 25), kick-off 6.30pm.