BLAENAVON Blues bowed out of the Ardal South League Cup at the quarter-final stage after a 3-1 loss at Rhondda Valley outfit Cefn Cribwr FC.
The hosts scored twice in the first half to reach half-time with a 2-0 lead.
It stayed that way until three minutes from time when Alex Bull got a goal back for the Blues to give them hope.
But as Blaenavon pressed for the leveller, Cefn struck agin to seal the deal and go through to the semis.
Fellow Ardal South East League side Goytre Fc also lost out on Saturday, going down 4-0 in a county derby at Undy Athletic.
A first-half injury time goal from Bradley Hanbury broke the deadlock, before a 69th minute effort from James Barnes and a late brace from Harris Thomas.
The win sees Undy go fourth, while Goytre slip back into the bottom half.
Goytre’s 2nds also lost out 3-1 at home to high-flying Tredegar Town 2nds in the FAW South East Reserves League on Friday night.
Better news for the Penperlleni-based outfit is that their Plough Road ground will host all three Gwent Central League cup finals next month.
The league posted: “We’re pleased to announce all three of this season’s cup finals will take place at Goytre Football Club - Official Plough Road in April. Benevolent Cup on Friday 14th April, 7pm, A Jones & Company Ltd Langdon Cup on Fri 21st April, 7pm, Open Cup on Fri 28th April, 7pm.”
It was high-fives all round for Nantyglo who won 5-1 at FC Tredegar on Saturday to go sixth in Gwent Premier One.
But Clydach Wasps were on the end of the same score at home to Newport-outfit Marshfield as they crashed out of Gwent Amateur Cup at the quarter-final stage.
And there was no cup of joy for the Wasps’ 2nds either, who lost their Gwent Central Open Cup quarter-final 5-0 at Race.
Govilon-based Forgeside, who also exited the Langdon Cup at the quarter-final stage after a battling 2-1 home defeat to Tranch last week, went down to a 4-0 home loss to Fairfield United in Gwent Central One on Saturday.
And basement boys Usk Town 2nds still have just the one point after losing 3-1 at home to top half Pontnewynydd.
But spare a thought for East Two basement boys Forgeside 2nds, thrashed by a rugby-style 24-0 scoreline away to Central Two leaders PILCS, moving their minus goal difference to 99.
And the bad news is they have to travel to PILCS in the Benevolent Cup this Saturday.
Crickhowell 2nds missed the chance to stay level on points with the table toppers after a 2-2 home draw with Pontnewynydd 2nds, but have a game in hand.
But Nantyglo 2nds squeezed to a 1-0 home win over RTB Ebbw Vale Development to go 10th in the North Gwent Reserves League.
Goytre visit Tredegar Town in the Ardal South East League this Friday night (March 17), kick-off 7pm, while Blaenavon Blues have the weekend off.
Goytre 2nds are also scheduled to host RTB Ebbw Vale on the Friday.
Fixtures this Saturday (March 18) include – Newport City 2nds v Blaenavon Blues 2nds, Graig Villa Dino v Clydach Wasps, Riverside Rovers v Crickhowell, Pentwynmawr Athletic v Nantyglo, Fields Park v Brynmawr United, Crickhowell 2nds v Cwmffrwdoer Sports 2nds, PILCS v Forgeside 2nds.