This Victorian cottage sits beside a brook and offers picturesque views out over the countryside.
Brookside, in Llanvapley, was built in the early 1800s and sits alongside Llanymynach Brook, with period features including an oak front door and flagstone flooring.
On the ground floor, there is a living room with a statement floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a galley-style kitchen with shaker style kitchen units and a dining room with oak French doors out to an open garden lodge with a log burner.
Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, the main one featuring a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams, plus a landing with built-in wardrobes and a study area.
As well as this, there is a bathroom suits and access to the loft space.
Outdoors, there is an original pig sty, which is now used as a storage shed, and a lawned garden with a “bee-friendly” flower patch.
The property is being sold by Purplebricks for a guide price of £600,000.
Chris Fleming, Local Property Partner at Purplebricks, commented: “I can attest to the serenity and beauty of the local area.
“If you're looking for a place to escape the fast-paced city life, this detached cottage may be just what you need. Imagine waking up to the sound of birds chirping and taking a morning stroll in the picturesque countryside.
“Don't miss the opportunity to experience the tranquillity and charm of this lovely corner of our town.”