The current owner bought the property in 2002 when it needed complete renovation. Since then, the chalet has been carefully extended, including the addition of a conservatory dining room that follows its original Norwegian design. The interior, described as well presented with a warm, friendly, and comfortable atmosphere, has also been modernised. Most of the plumbing and wiring were replaced, and the roof was redone. The ground floor features five log-burning stoves, and wood and stone floors have been installed.