If you’ve ever wanted to step into the world of Netflix’s popular series ‘Sex Education,’ now’s your chance. The property that features as the home of characters Otis and Jean, played by Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson, is up for sale. Located in Symonds Yat East, Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, the house is listed at a cool £1.5 million.
Filmed mostly in Wales, the ‘Sex Education’ series is set in the fictional Moordale countryside. But the real-life house offers fans an authentic piece of the show. The property, a former Norwegian fishing lodge built in 1912, comes with five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and three living areas. A stunning balcony overlooking the Wye Gorge and River Wye adds to its allure.
According its listing, the chalet is “beautifully presented, situated in a spectacular wooded and hidden setting, with stunning views overlooking the Wye Gorge to the south and north.” The property’s secluded location is accessed by a long in-and-out drive through woodland. The house itself provides breathtaking views over the Wye River from both the interior and the strategically built external balcony terraces.
The current owner bought the property in 2002 when it needed complete renovation. Since then, the chalet has been carefully extended, including the addition of a conservatory dining room that follows its original Norwegian design. The interior, described as well presented with a warm, friendly, and comfortable atmosphere, has also been modernised. Most of the plumbing and wiring were replaced, and the roof was redone. The ground floor features five log-burning stoves, and wood and stone floors have been installed.
The house has high ceilings and is well-proportioned. French windows on the ground floor open to the decked balconies, and three of the four bedrooms on the first floor also open onto balconies. The second-floor bedroom suite has vaulted ceilings, a separate sitting area, and an en-suite bathroom, both overlooking the River Wye.
Outdoor features include a timber single garage, a timber open fronted carport with adjoining log stores, and a parking area for multiple cars. Steps and a pathway with a honeysuckle-covered archway lead to the front of the house, and lawns with well-established shrubs and borders surround the property. For those looking to entertain, there’s balcony decking on two sides, a Swedish hot bath, and a specially built stone pizza oven.
The property, which extends to 4.52 acres, includes two greenhouses, a stone and tile outbuilding, and a former enclosed kitchen garden. There’s also an opportunity to purchase an old chapel at the top of the drive, subject to separate negotiation.
This sale offers not just a luxurious home but also a slice of pop culture history. Whether a fan of the series or someone looking for a unique, secluded residence, the new owner is may find this property a remarkable home.