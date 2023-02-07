If you’re thinking of a rural lifestyle and want a home with tons of character, a barn conversion might be right for you.
Often old stone outbuildings, barn conversions have become a staple of the countryside property market, with the traditional buildings being transformed into modern homes that retain a quirky exterior and period features.
We’ve created a round-up of the barn conversions currently on the market in Monmouthshire below.
Well Lane, Chepstow - £350,000
Believed to date back to the 17th century is this property, attached to a former farmhouse in a quiet village setting.
Inside, the property is made up of an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area, a lounge with vaulted ceilings, two bedrooms and a shower room, plus an additional bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.
Throughout there are exposed stone walls and beams, while outside there is off-road parking, a patio area and rear gardens.
Church Road, Gilwern - £499,950
This detached barn conversion, called Ysgubor Heulog, sits on the edge of the village of Gilwern in the Brecon Beacons National Park.
Described as “beautifully presented”, the ground floor accommodation is made up of a tiled entrance hall, a lounge with French doors and a wood burning stove, a kitchen/diner with bespoke units and a butler's sink, a utility/boot room and a WC.
Upstairs, the master bedroom has an en-suite shower room, a walk-in wardrobe and a separate study area, while also on this level are two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a driveway, a wood store, a large lawned garden, a chicken run, a summer house and a vegetable garden.
St Bride’s Road, Caldicot - £525,000
In a rural location near Chepstow is this semi-detached barn conversion with exposed stone walls, beams and a Mandarin stone-tiled floor.
Inside, there is a spacious hall, a lounge/dining room, a kitchen/breakfast room with a vaulted beamed ceiling, a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, a second bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, a third bedroom and a family bathroom.
Externally, there is a gravel drive and a garden with a raised stone and slab terrace.
Sedbury Lane, Sedbury - £595,000
Known as The Granary, this stone barn sits in the former Sedbury Park estate and retains period features such as vaulted ceilings, quarry tiled flooring and a feature fireplace.
The property’s ground floor is made up of an entrance porch, a reception hall, a living room with a wood burner, a formal dining room, a kitchen, a rear lobby, a WC and a garden room.
Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room, and a bathroom, while outside there are “superb” gardens, with lawned areas looking out over the surrounding countryside.
Hadnock Road, Monmouth - £1,000,000
Close to the centre of Monmouth, this conversion sits at the bottom of a quiet lane and comes with five acres of land, bordering the River Wye.
Inside, there is an open-plan kitchen, dining room and sitting room, a boot room, utility room, downstairs cloakroom, four bedrooms, with one en-suite and a walk-in wardrobe, and a family bathroom.
The property comes with a two-bedroom annexe, a workshop, an additional outbuilding, and a five-bay garage, as well as a patio, and gardens wrapping around the property.