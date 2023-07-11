This former corn mill sits on the banks of the River Trothy and includes more than ten acres of land.
The Corn Mill, in Llantilio Crossenny, is thought to date back to 1557, and was probably used up until World War One.
The mill retains many original features such as stone fireplaces, exposed wooden floors and beams.
On the ground floor of the former mill is an entrance hall leading to a large living room with a stone fireplace surround, a kitchen and diner, and a conservatory.
The kitchen also has views across the gardens and a door to a private terrace which overlooks the river.
Upstairs, there is a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, a second bedroom and a family bathroom, while the second floor houses a third bedroom.
Outside, there is a private drive leading past a grassed area suitable for grazing horses, an old pig sty/workshop, an open shed and a parking area.
To the rear is the patio, a sunken pond, the original mill leat and an “extensive” lawned area.
The garden is surrounded by the river and woodlands, and further into the grounds is an ancient woodland, with some trees believed to be 700 years old.
On the other side of the river, opposite the house is a 2.5 acre paddock and wooden stabling.
The property is being sold by estate agents James Dean Estate Agents for a price of £680,000.
Emily James of James Dean commented: “The Corn Mill is a unique property full of character which enjoys approximately ten acres of gardens, woodland and a paddock.
“A wonderful rural retreat, it is a great family home and ideal for those with green fingers or someone who has horses.”