Looking for a new home or investment opportunity but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From a former gospel hall to town centre flats, there are plenty of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest new property listings in and around Abergavenny - all costing £155,000 or less.
Sunnybank - £42,000
This former garage has planning consent to be redeveloped into a new home, within half a mile of the town centre.
The planning consent, from Monmouthshire County Council, allows for the creation of a two storey dwelling with a living room, kitchen, bedroom and study.
The property is being sold by Modern Method of Auction, with an end date of 25th September at 12pm.
Regent Street - £90,000
This former gospel hall dates back to the 1800s and originally served as the British School, and later a Plymouth Brethren meeting room.
The agent advises the hall has development potential, perhaps for a residential conversion or a commercial occupier, subject to consents.
The hall is currently made up of a lobby, a main hall, a rear kitchen and toilets.
The property is being sold by online auction, with bidding opening on Monday 11th September 2023 at midday and closing on Wednesday 13th September 2023 at midday.
Merthyr Road - £110,000
This ground floor flat is described as an “ideal” investment opportunity or “perfect” for someone wanting to get on the housing ladder.
The flat is a studio, made up of a large living space with a fold-away double bed and a fitted kitchen with a breakfast bar, as well as a bathroom.
There is gated access to the property, which is close to the town centre.
Monk Street - £110,000
This second floor flat has been “attractively finished” and is a short walk from the town centre.
The accommodation comprises an open plan living room and kitchen with an integrated fridge freezer, an oven and a gas hob, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
The property has a private parking space and is described as a “great investment or first home”.
Nevill Street - £155,000
This first floor apartment is split over two levels and sits in a Grade II listed former gentry house.
The property comprises a living room with an ornamental cast iron grate, a modern kitchen, a bathroom suite, and two bedrooms.
The apartment has been recently redecorated and is within walking distance of the High Street.