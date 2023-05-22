Looking for a new home but aiming to keep costs to a minimum? 

From town centre family homes to renovation-ready period properties, there are a variety of options on the market at the moment. 

We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest properties for sale in and around Abergavenny - all costing less than £180,000 or less. 

Pant Lane - £73,500

The property is in need of some renovation. (Capsel Limited )

This end terrace house is described as an “ideal” investment or opportunity for a first time buyer, being in need of some renovation. 

On the ground floor, there is a lounge and kitchen, while upstairs there is one bedroom and a bathroom. 

The property is a short walk from Abergavenny town centre and has access to the rear door via a side entrance.

Main Road, Gilwern - £135,000

The property is currently used as a holiday let. (Taylor & Co )

This ground floor maisonette is described as “perfectly positioned” and is currently used as a holiday let. 

The accommodation is made up of a living room, a fitted kitchen with a breakfast bar, a double bedroom and a shower suite. 

Outside, there is a small courtyard with steps leading to a lawned garden with a southerly aspect, as well as a parking area. 

Rother Avenue - £150,000

The property would be suitable for a first-time buyer. (Bidmead Cook )

This mid-terraced property is on the northern edge of Abergavenny and would be suitable for a first time buyer or investor. 

Inside, there is an entrance porch, a lounge/diner, a kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. 

There is also an outdoor space, made up of a front and rear garden with storage sheds. 

Princes Street - £170,000

The property may once have been part of a pub. (Taylor & Co )

This character cottage is terraced and is believed to have once been part of one of Abergavenny’s oldest pubs. 

The accommodation, which has scope for renovation, includes a sitting and dining room with an open fire, a kitchen, a shower room and two bedrooms.

Period features inside include high ceilings and sash windows, while outside, there is a solid wooden gate opening to a walkway and a small rear garden. 

Pant Lane - £175,000

The property is close to the town centre. (Capsel Limited )

This mid-terrace property is described as “deceptively spacious” and is close to the town centre.

The property is made up of a kitchen/diner with under stairs storage, a lounge, two bedrooms and a family bathroom. 

Outside, there is a small west-facing courtyard garden with “pretty views”.