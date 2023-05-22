Looking for a new home but aiming to keep costs to a minimum?
From town centre family homes to renovation-ready period properties, there are a variety of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest properties for sale in and around Abergavenny - all costing less than £180,000 or less.
Pant Lane - £73,500
This end terrace house is described as an “ideal” investment or opportunity for a first time buyer, being in need of some renovation.
On the ground floor, there is a lounge and kitchen, while upstairs there is one bedroom and a bathroom.
The property is a short walk from Abergavenny town centre and has access to the rear door via a side entrance.
Main Road, Gilwern - £135,000
This ground floor maisonette is described as “perfectly positioned” and is currently used as a holiday let.
The accommodation is made up of a living room, a fitted kitchen with a breakfast bar, a double bedroom and a shower suite.
Outside, there is a small courtyard with steps leading to a lawned garden with a southerly aspect, as well as a parking area.
Rother Avenue - £150,000
This mid-terraced property is on the northern edge of Abergavenny and would be suitable for a first time buyer or investor.
Inside, there is an entrance porch, a lounge/diner, a kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.
There is also an outdoor space, made up of a front and rear garden with storage sheds.
Princes Street - £170,000
This character cottage is terraced and is believed to have once been part of one of Abergavenny’s oldest pubs.
The accommodation, which has scope for renovation, includes a sitting and dining room with an open fire, a kitchen, a shower room and two bedrooms.
Period features inside include high ceilings and sash windows, while outside, there is a solid wooden gate opening to a walkway and a small rear garden.
Pant Lane - £175,000
This mid-terrace property is described as “deceptively spacious” and is close to the town centre.
The property is made up of a kitchen/diner with under stairs storage, a lounge, two bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a small west-facing courtyard garden with “pretty views”.