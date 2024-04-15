Looking to buy a new home but want to keep costs to a minimum? 

From village cottages to town centre apartments, there are a variety of properties on the market in and around Monmouthshire. 

We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £170,000. 

Vine Court, Monmouth - £139,950

The apartment has countryside views. (Roscoe Rogers & Knight)

This first floor apartment is one of ten purpose-built homes in the building and has countryside views. 

The accommodation is made up of an inner hallway, a living room with a picture window, a kitchen, a bedroom with an integrated wardrobe and a bathroom. 

Outside, there are communal gardens to the front and back, plus a communal tarmac car park. 

Kingsmead Court, Monmouth - £145,000

The property is close to the town centre. (David James )

This ground floor apartment has been newly refurbished and is close to Monmouth’s town centre. 

The property comprises a sitting room, a recently fitted kitchen, two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, and a bathroom. 

Externally, there are landscaped communal gardens overlooking the river, and a car park for residents and visitors. 

Sunnybank, Abergavenny - £150,000

The property is in need of some modernisation. (Capsel Homes)

This mid-terraced house is in need of some structural works and modernisation, and is a cash only purchase. 

Inside, there are two large reception rooms, a kitchen, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom. 

There is a garden and storage shed to the rear, and the property is described as “perfect” for a family home once modernised. 

Monk Street, Abergavenny - £167,500

The apartment has views towards Blorenge Mountain. (Taylor & Co)

This second floor apartment is within walking distance of Abergavenny’s high street. 

The property is made up of a living room, a kitchen, two bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom, and a family bathroom. 

The apartment is described as “well presented” and has views across the town towards Blorenge Mountain. 

Forge Gardens, St Arvans - £167,500

The cottage is "full of character". (Moon & Co)

This cottage is described as “full of character” and includes features such as a stone chimney breast. 

Inside, there is a living room, a kitchen with fitted appliances and a vaulted ceiling, one bedroom and a bathroom. 

The cottage sits in a popular village and includes an enclosed paved courtyard garden to the rear. 