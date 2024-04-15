Looking to buy a new home but want to keep costs to a minimum?
From village cottages to town centre apartments, there are a variety of properties on the market in and around Monmouthshire.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £170,000.
Vine Court, Monmouth - £139,950
This first floor apartment is one of ten purpose-built homes in the building and has countryside views.
The accommodation is made up of an inner hallway, a living room with a picture window, a kitchen, a bedroom with an integrated wardrobe and a bathroom.
Outside, there are communal gardens to the front and back, plus a communal tarmac car park.
Kingsmead Court, Monmouth - £145,000
This ground floor apartment has been newly refurbished and is close to Monmouth’s town centre.
The property comprises a sitting room, a recently fitted kitchen, two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, and a bathroom.
Externally, there are landscaped communal gardens overlooking the river, and a car park for residents and visitors.
Sunnybank, Abergavenny - £150,000
This mid-terraced house is in need of some structural works and modernisation, and is a cash only purchase.
Inside, there are two large reception rooms, a kitchen, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
There is a garden and storage shed to the rear, and the property is described as “perfect” for a family home once modernised.
Monk Street, Abergavenny - £167,500
This second floor apartment is within walking distance of Abergavenny’s high street.
The property is made up of a living room, a kitchen, two bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom, and a family bathroom.
The apartment is described as “well presented” and has views across the town towards Blorenge Mountain.
Forge Gardens, St Arvans - £167,500
This cottage is described as “full of character” and includes features such as a stone chimney breast.
Inside, there is a living room, a kitchen with fitted appliances and a vaulted ceiling, one bedroom and a bathroom.
The cottage sits in a popular village and includes an enclosed paved courtyard garden to the rear.