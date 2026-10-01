A spacious converted former South Wales chapel which has previously been the headquarters of a successful business is now looking for a new owner.
Transformed for industrial use and storage, High Street, in Porth, Mid Glamorgan is listed for sale with Paul Fosh Auctions with a guide price of just £1(one).
Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “This lot is a substantial freehold site consisting of former office block units, garages and workshops measuring in total about 0.6 acres.
“The site now offers a new owner multiple opportunities either to continue existing uses or perhaps for conversion of the office building to residential or development of the whole site for residential dwellings, subject to necessary planning consents.
“The site has been home to a company trading successfully for over fifty years. It is now being sold due to relocation. The site is well located as it sits between other new developments and would be ideal for multiple houses or blocks of flats, subject to necessary planning consents.
“The office block comprises three floors of accommodation with multiple offices and stores etc. There are a selection of outbuildings including a large unit suitable for storage or light industrial and a selection of garages and a spacious workshop/stores.”
On the first floor there is the entrance foyer and reception office, three offices, stores and small office, one toilet and a kitchenette. On the lower ground floor is the former general store area and office space formerly three units but now open plan and further store stairs to the basement. In the basement is the former general store area and furniture storeroom and four further small stores and a toilet.
Situated close to Porth town centre with its selection of shops and amenities the site has great transport links including a train station with direct access to Cardiff.
Historic Aberdare chapel listed for £1
Also listed for just £1 is a 215-year-old former chapel once at the centre of the early nineteenth century Christian revivalist movement in South Wales is listed for sale at auction for £1.
Grade II listed Ebenezer Chapel built in 1811 on Ebenezer Street, Aberdare, when rebuilt in 1859, could accommodate some 9,00 worshippers at the height of its popularity.
Now the closed chapel, which saw its last worshippers in 2009, is set for conversion of a different type.
The substantial detached property, where partially renovation work has completed, has previously been lined for conversion to flats
Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “This large former chapel which also has a domestic-sized single garage is the sought-after location of Trecynon, Aberdare is listed for auction with a guide price of just £1.
“The property has previously had planning for conversion to five flats. That permission has now lapsed but could also suit other types of residential or commercial or community use, subject to obtaining planning permission.
“The grade II listed chapel has two storeys of accommodation and sits in a sizable but now overgrown plot with potential access from the front and rear of the site.
“The site measures approximately 0.23 acres and sits among well-established residential housing. There is a forecourt and land to side and rear with a former graveyard and a detached garage to rear.
“The town centre is approximately half a mile away and a short three-minute walk from Aberdare Park with its wide range of shops, amenities and transport links including train station and there are a good range of local amenities.
“We understand the property was last used as a place of worship circa 2009 and the building may also suit alternative uses such as community use day nursery or training centre etc subject to necessary planning consent.”
The Dylan Thomas link
An enchanting partially pink-hued house in a storybook Dylan Thomas-linked West Wales village is aching for a new life but first needs renovation.
Alma House, on Duncan Street, Carmarthenshire, in the writer’s paradise of Laugharne, offers oodles of space for a new owner to tackle. The historic stone built under an in part exposed exterior pink-rendered walls is being sold by Paul Fosh Auctions.
It has a guide price of just £39,000.
Heidi Wangeman, of the auctioneers said: “The auction sale offers the opportunity for builders, developers and investors or inspired individuals seeking a characterful refurbishment project within one of Carmarthenshire’s best-known coastal estuary towns, to bring this lovely property back to life.
“Laugharne is celebrated throughout the world due to its links with poet Dylan Thomas whose boathouse and writing shed are just down the road from Alma House, overlooking the romantic estuary. The town’s other main tourist attraction, its castle, is also close by to this very special house.
“Alma House, which is being sold with vacant possession, is situated in the centre of the popular historic town of Laugharne. It’s just a two-minute walk from Laugharne Castle and the Taf Estuary.
“The ground floor of Alma House, where initial refurbishment work has revealed its intricate stone-built walls, has a kitchen, three further rooms and a conservatory.
“The first floor, where renovation work has also started, provides four rooms and a bathroom.
“The accommodation requires refurbishment throughout and offers a flexible layout for a purchaser to reconfigure, subject to all necessary consents.”
What a belter!
LOOKS really can be deceptive when traditional South Wales valleys terraced houses are viewed from the street.
And 1a Rock Terrace, in the village of Ynysybwl, near bustling Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, is certainly no exception.
The frankly otherwise unexceptional end terrace two-bedroom house reveals its treasures once through the front door.
Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, is in no doubt of the wealth of attractions of this hidden gem which is listed for sale online with a guide price of £80,000.
Sean said: “It’s a real belter of a property in a nice location on quite a large plot.
“The end of the terrace house looks like any ordinary property from the front; however, get inside and a walk through to the back reveals a large extension and spacious gardens with further land leading right the way down to the river.
“Internally the up together house has some interesting period features including a raspberry-coloured bathroom suite, contemporary fitted features in the dining, sitting room and kitchen, a feature brick fireplace and paved patio with commanding views over the rambling back garden and nearby hills.”
Currently an extended two-bedroom house The property is situated in a sought-after residential location and is ideal for homeowners and investors situated as it is close to local amenities and shops and the local park with summer children's splash pool.
It benefits from upvc double glazing and up gas and central heating not tested and spacious ground floor accommodation with kitchen and dining area.
Externally the property offers parking to the side leading to the side garden and spacious rear garden with patio overlooking woodland.
On the ground floor is the entrance hall, lounge, dining area and kitchen while on the first floor are the two bedrooms and bathroom.
The next Paul Fosh Auctions sale, when this and some 120-plus other varied lots will be on offer, starts at 12 noon on Tuesday, October 6 and ends from 2pm on Thursday, October 8.
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