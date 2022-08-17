Your MP writes: David TC Davies
Monmouthshire has lost a stalwart of local government with the sad passing of Cllr Bob Greenland.
I got to know Bob when I was first selected as a candidate back in 1998 and he was always on hand to offer friendly advice. As deputy leader of Monmouthshire County Council for over a decade, Bob was highly respected across Wales and further afield.
He was a passionate champion of his constituents in Devauden and always held their best interests at heart. Put simply, Bob was a fountain of wisdom and compassion – the kindest man you could wish to meet to meet whose commitment to public service knew no bounds.
We say goodbye to a very dear friend, and he will be sorely missed by so many. My deepest condolences to his wife Scilla and family.
Newly released figures show 113 police officers have been recruited in Gwent since September 2019, bringing the total number of officers up to 1,413.
It is all part of the Conservative UK Government’s drive to get 20,000 more police officers on the streets by March 2023.
With 69 per cent of the target met, the government is on track to fulfil its manifesto commitment. Across the 43 police forces, an additional 13,790 officers have been recruited – meaning there are now 142,759 officers in England and Wales.
I think I know a little of policing in Britain having spent nine years as a Special Constable, during which time I made numerous arrests.
I am acutely aware of just how valuable more police officers will be in helping to crack down on crime and keep our communities safe. We promised the British public an extra 20,000 officers before March 2023 and that is what we are delivering.
I would like to invite schools, local groups and volunteer organisations to get involved in UK Parliament Week (UKPW) from November 14 to 20.
This annual event aims to spread the word about what Parliament is, what it does and how people can have their voices heard.
Participants are being encouraged to hold “tea with my community” events to bring everyone together. UKPW 2022 will also celebrate the restoration of Big Ben and the Elizabeth Tower ahead of its reopening to visitors.
When you sign up, you are sent a free kit packed with resources to help organise an activity. It is a fantastic celebration of democracy and a great opportunity for citizens of all ages to engage with UK Parliament.
For more information, visit www.ukparliamentweek.org
