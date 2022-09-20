Your MP David TC Davies writes...
The country is coming to terms with the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and across Monmouthshire, a number of events commemorating Her Late Majesty’s life and extraordinary public duty were held.
I was very honoured to attend church services in Abergavenny and Monmouth, as well as a service after the state funeral on Monday at Abergavenny’s war memorial organised by the Royal British Legion and town council.
I also paid my respects at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff during a service of prayer and reflection with His Royal Highness King Charles III and the Queen Consort.
A few people took the opportunity to protest against the monarchy, as is their right in a democracy.
But with so much instability in many countries around the world, the great advantage of a respected monarch is that they can rise above the daily hurly-burley of partisan politics – almost acting as a ‘constitutional umpire’.
Throughout her 70 years of public service, Queen Elizabeth II helped to ensure constitutional stability amid turbulent times.
I was delighted to be reappointed Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales in Prime Minister Liz Truss’ cabinet.
While previously I served in the Government Whips’ Office, the role in the Wales Office has been made into a full-time ministerial position.
The Wales Office has two bases; one in Whitehall and one in Cardiff Bay.
One of my main responsibilities as minister will be to oversee the growth deals.
These are investments worth hundreds of millions of pounds into projects across Wales which are already creating jobs and building on the UK Government’s Levelling Up commitments.
I look forward to working alongside Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland and delivering for all parts of Wales.
Saturday morning brought another accident at the A40 in Raglan.
As I write, the welfare of those injured is unknown but residents tell me it was a serious collision.
Myself, Peter Fox MS and all local county councillors have been involved in numerous meetings over the years with Raglan and Mitchel Troy community councils to put pressure on Welsh Government to improve the dangerous junctions crossing this busy dual carriageway.
I certainly believe the right turn crossing on to the A40 exiting Raglan from Monmouth Road is not fit for purpose.
What will it take for Welsh Government to sit up and take notice?
We urgently need Lee Waters, the minister in charge, to turn up and visit Raglan so he can grasp the seriousness of the situation before it is too late.
